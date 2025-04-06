ETV Bharat / state

Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Visit Rajasthan Today; To Attend 108th Mahayagya At Baba Balnath Ashram In Kotputli

Kotputli: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Sunday visit Rajasthan where he will participate in the Purnahuti program of 108 Kundiya Mahamrityunjay Rudra Mahayagya organized at Baba Balnath Ashram in Pawta, Kotputli.

Kotputli District Collector Kalpana Agarwal said that Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupendra Yadav will also be present with the Home Minister during the program on Sunday afternoon in Pawta area of the district.

According to the itinerary, the Home Minister will visit the Samadhi Sthal, Panchmukhi Mahadev Temple and Dhuna of Baba Balnath Ashram. He will later participate in the program of 'Purnahuti of 108 Kundiya Mahamrityunjay Rudra Mahayagna at Baba Balnath Ashram' at Bawdi of Tehsil Pawta.