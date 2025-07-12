ETV Bharat / state

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Inaugurates BJP's New State Committee Office In Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated the new BJP state committee office, Mararji Bhavan, here ahead of launching the party's campaign for the upcoming local body polls this year and the assembly elections next year. Shah hoisted the party flag, planted a sapling in front of the building, cut the ribbon to enter the premises and lit a traditional lamp to mark the official opening of the new office.

The Union Home Minister, who arrived in Kerala late Friday night, also paid floral tributes to a bronze half-bust of late former BJP state president K G Marar, which has been installed in the central hall of the new building. Shah was accompanied by BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar and other senior leaders of the party's Kerala unit while he took a tour of the new building.

The Union Home Minister was also briefed about the various facilities available at the new party office. Following the inauguration, Shah will attend a large ward-level leadership meeting at Putharikandam Maidan at 11.30 am. Later in the afternoon, Shah will take part in a closed-door BJP state leadership meeting, where discussions will focus on preparations for the upcoming local body elections in Kerala.