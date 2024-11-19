ETV Bharat / state

Govt Brought Down Violence In J&K, North-East And Naxal-Hit Areas By 70 Pc In Last 10 Years: Shah

Gandhinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the BJP-led government at the Centre succeeded in bringing down violence in Jammu and Kashmir, North-East and Naxal-hit areas by 70 per cent in the last 10 years.

Speaking at the inaugural event of the 50th All India Police Science Conference at the Rashtriya Raksha University here, he said the coming decade is going to make the Indian criminal justice system the most scientific and fastest in the world.

"For years, three regions were considered as very disturbed - Kashmir, North-East, and Naxalite-affected areas. We have made significant improvements in terms of security in all these three regions. Comparing the data of the last 10 years from the period before that shows that we have been successful in reducing violence by 70 per cent," Shah said.