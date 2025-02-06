Saints' Role Vital In Preserving India's Culture, Unity And Traditions: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Rajnandgaon: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the saints of India have played a vital role in preserving the nation's culture, unity and traditions.

Attending the first Samadhi Smriti Mahotsav, organized at Dongargarh Chandragiri in Rajnandgaon district, Shah offered prayers at the Samadhi Sthal of Acharya Shri Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj. He said, "Acharya ji's life was dedicated to religion, culture and the nation. I have come to pay my respects to the great saint. Many people have done PhD in Mukmati written by him."

Shah said after independence, when the country and the government started getting influenced by western ideas, Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj, a Jain saint was the only one who advocated the need for protecting India's culture, religions and languages. "Our country has a rich tradition of saints. Whenever the need arose, the saints protected the culture of the country. Saints created knowledge and kept the country united. During the period of slavery, saints kept the national consciousness alive with the spirit of devotion," he said'.

Shah said Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj inspired people. "When Acharya ji stopped moving after taking samadhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi bowed down to him. Everyone paid their tributes. Acharya ji's work, writings and message are vital for the nation. I am also one of those many followers of Acharya ji. His place of samadhi should have its own identity," he said. Shah Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj was not just a saint, but also a 'Yugpurush' who started a new idea and a new era. "He inspired many people to take care of the cottage industries of the country. He always promoted 'Godhan' (cattle), Charkha (spinning wheel), handloom and local employment. Perhaps the primary reason for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote all the virtues in the country is the inspiration of Acharya ji," he said. Shah later visited the temple of Maa Bamleshwari in Dongargarh. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnudeo Sai, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, Finance Minister OP Choudhary and other public representatives were present. Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj had breathed his last on February 18 last year after 'Sallekhana' at Chandragiri Tirtha in Dongargarh.