Union Budget Allocates Rs 41,000 Cr For Jammu and Kashmir, 4,692 Cr For Ladakh

Srinagar: The Union government has allocated Rs 41,000 crore to Jammu and Kashmir in its budget for 2025-26 with the bulk of the funds meant as central assistance for bridging the financial deficit.

The Union Finance Ministry proposed the major tranche of Rs 40,619.30 crore at the disposal of the Union Territory for the much-needed governance and development, the budget document said.

This suggests no hike in the assistance in the face of the elected government seeking an increase in central allocation for the next fiscal for the region. On his part, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had pitched for additional central assistance of Rs 6000 crore to bridge the resource gap in the UT budget.

Abdullah had said that the coffers of Jammu and Kashmir were empty and he was expecting support from the central government like they did to the Lieutenant Governor’s administration for the last five years.

Apart from the primary allocation, Rs 279 crore has been allocated for disaster response for the next fiscal, a crucial provision for a region prone to natural calamities particularly in the face of climate change.

The central assistance plays a crucial role in the development as Jammu and Kashmir is cash-strapped with a lack of resources. The allocation would hit the government’s poll promises which would require generous funding. Besides, the financial assistance for the existing fiscal has been revised to Rs 41000.07 crore from Rs 42277.74 crore.

Likewise, Rs 4692.15 crore has been allocated for the Union Territory of Ladakh with Rs 2450 crore as revenue expenditure for the newly carved Union Territory and Rs 2242.15 crore as capital expenditure. In the meantime, the Jammu and Kashmir Police which falls under the Union home ministry, Rs 9325 crore have been earmarked for it in the Budget.

Of this, Rs 8897.72 crore has been earmarked for revenue expenditure and Rs 428.01 crore for capital expenditure. These budgetary provisions have been made to meet the administrative expenditures of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, which is responsible for maintaining and enforcing law and order.

But Opposition legislators like Peoples Conference chairman and legislator Sajad Lone noted the cut in J&K’s allocation saying ‘the proposed allocation is approximately 1,000 crore less than the previous provision’. “When adjusted for inflation, it is reduced by another 2,000 to 3,000 crores,” he wrote on X.

“I think it is time CM sahib asks for the return of those shawls, which he so slavishly gifted and wrapped around the shoulders of top echelons of BJP. I think CM sahib should also revise the cloudless weather commentary that he made in Sonmarg,” he added.