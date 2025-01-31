Budget 2025: Experts From Odisha Share Expectations On Tariff Reforms, Middle-Class Relief

Bhubaneswar: A few hours ahead of presentation of Union Budget 2025 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2025, Saturday, people from Odisha cutting across sectors speak on their expectations, ranging from tax reforms and inflation control to rural development and industrial growth.
Major Tariff Reforms Likely
Atanu Kumar Das, Director, IIRM, Hyderabad and former MD of Bank of India, anticipates a major restructuring of India’s tariff framework to boost exports and counter potential trade pressures from the new US administration. “The focus could be on sectors where India has an inherent competitive advantage in both goods and services,” he said.
Middle-Class Relief to Spur Consumption
Das emphasized that reviving consumption demand is crucial for economic growth. “The middle class is likely to get good attention, as low consumption has been a dampener. Rationalization of direct and indirect tax slabs, exemption levels, and a possible alignment of the new and old tax regimes could be in the pipeline,” he explained.
Inflation Control & Fiscal Measures
“With an improved fiscal deficit position—thanks to high double-digit growth in tax revenues—measures to control inflation and ease supply-side pressures are expected,” Das added.
Capital Investment & Job Creation
According to Das, capital expenditure will remain a priority. “Boosting investment in infrastructure will have a multiplier effect on income levels and employment generation,” he noted.
Insurance & MSME Reforms
He also expects the insurance sector to witness key reforms such as reduced capital requirements and lower GST on health insurance products. “New initiatives for MSMEs and the unorganized sector may also be announced,” he said.
Healthcare & IT Focus
Odisha’s Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling stressed the need for a strong allocation in the health sector, citing Ayushman Bharat’s expansion and potential new benefits for senior citizens. He also highlighted emerging opportunities in the IT sector, particularly in semiconductors and artificial intelligence.
Agriculture & Rural Economy
Ashok Pradhan, convener of Paschim Odisha Krushak Sangathan, expects special financial packages for farmers, land reforms, and policies to curb the high farmer suicide rate. “Without strengthening rural healthcare, farming, and farmer incomes, India’s ambitions to become superpower are meaningless,” he said.
Economic Inequality & Inflation Concerns
Former finance minister of Odisha Prafulla Chandra Ghadei pointed out rising inequality, stating, “The rich are getting richer while the poor struggle. The budget must prioritize income growth and inflation control.” He raised concerns over increasing GST, income tax, and fuel prices despite falling global crude oil rates.
Industrial Growth & Privatization Debate
As Bhubaneswar hosts the ‘Utkarsh Odisha’ mega industrial summit, industry leaders expect investor-friendly policies. However, critics warn against excessive privatization in healthcare and agriculture, urging stronger public sector support.
Middle-Class & Taxation Demands
BJD leader Nrusingha Sahu reiterated Odisha’s long-standing demand for special state status and called for reduced tax rates for middle-class and lower-income groups.
Capital Expenditure & Infrastructure Push
Economic analyst Akshaya Sahu emphasized the need for increased public spending to stimulate growth, particularly in the steel and manufacturing sectors. He expects insurance benefits and farm incentives to rise.
Political & Economic Balance in Budget
Dr. Uma Charan Pati, Registrar of GM University noted that with elections over, the focus may shift from populist measures to economic realities. “This budget will likely reflect last year’s trends, with increased capital expenditure driving infrastructure and industrial growth,” he said.
Domestic investments
Foreign exchange reserves are decreasing in the face of domestic investments. Foreign exchange rate or rupee is weakening at a time when unemployment is increasing. "We need to focus on competing internationally. We also need to focus more on agriculture. I hope the middle class gets relief from taxes," said Rajiv Sahu, an economic analyst.