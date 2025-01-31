ETV Bharat / state

Budget 2025: Experts From Odisha Share Expectations On Tariff Reforms, Middle-Class Relief

Bhubaneswar: A few hours ahead of presentation of Union Budget 2025 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2025, Saturday, people from Odisha cutting across sectors speak on their expectations, ranging from tax reforms and inflation control to rural development and industrial growth.

Major Tariff Reforms Likely

Atanu Kumar Das, Director, IIRM, Hyderabad and former MD of Bank of India, anticipates a major restructuring of India’s tariff framework to boost exports and counter potential trade pressures from the new US administration. “The focus could be on sectors where India has an inherent competitive advantage in both goods and services,” he said.

Middle-Class Relief to Spur Consumption

Das emphasized that reviving consumption demand is crucial for economic growth. “The middle class is likely to get good attention, as low consumption has been a dampener. Rationalization of direct and indirect tax slabs, exemption levels, and a possible alignment of the new and old tax regimes could be in the pipeline,” he explained.

Inflation Control & Fiscal Measures

“With an improved fiscal deficit position—thanks to high double-digit growth in tax revenues—measures to control inflation and ease supply-side pressures are expected,” Das added.

Capital Investment & Job Creation

According to Das, capital expenditure will remain a priority. “Boosting investment in infrastructure will have a multiplier effect on income levels and employment generation,” he noted.

Insurance & MSME Reforms

He also expects the insurance sector to witness key reforms such as reduced capital requirements and lower GST on health insurance products. “New initiatives for MSMEs and the unorganized sector may also be announced,” he said.

Healthcare & IT Focus

Odisha’s Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling stressed the need for a strong allocation in the health sector, citing Ayushman Bharat’s expansion and potential new benefits for senior citizens. He also highlighted emerging opportunities in the IT sector, particularly in semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

Agriculture & Rural Economy