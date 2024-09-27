Parivartan Yatra To Protect 'Roti, Beti, Maati' Of Jharkhand: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Latehar (Jharkhand): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday accused the JMM-led coalition government in Jharkhand of destroying the culture and tradition of the state along with snatching away the rights of the tribals.

Addressing the Parivartan Yatra in Netarhat in Latehar district, Chouhan said that the rally aims to protect bread, daughter and soil of Jharkhand.

"The culture of Jharkhand and the tradition of the tribals here is unique. But due to the present government, both culture and tradition are being destroyed. The rights of the tribals are also being snatched away. It is against this injustice that the BJP has organised a Parivartan Yatra across the state. This ratra will bring prosperity to the state of Jharkhand," Chouhan said.

He assured that people will get security along with development as soon as the BJP government is formed. The present government needs to be replaced to protect bread, daughter and soil of Jharkhand, he said.

Chouhan also accused the state government of misusing central funds, saying a probe will be launched into MGNREGA fund utilisation. Terming the JMM-led government as a "paper leak government", the BJP leader accused it of playing with the future of the youth. He said that the state is reeling under a massive corruption and nothing moves without money.

"Central funds meant for various schemes were misused by this government. A probe will soon be launched into the irregularities in MGNREGA," he said.

The Union minister claimed that a change of power is inevitable after the 2024 assembly elections in Jharkhand. As soon as BJP forms the government, the first thing will be to fill up around two lakh vacant government posts so that the state's development can take place. This apart, those who have completed graduation or higher education will be provided Rs 2,000 per month till they secure permanent employment, he said.

Chouhan also said that farmers will be given a separate incentive of Rs 5,000 per acre while a fixed sum of money will be deposited into the accounts of women every month. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, every family will be given pucca housing, health insurance and other benefits, he added.

Earlier, Chouhan was welcomed as per tribal tradition by the rural women in Netarhat. Chouhan along with other leaders went to a villager's house, where they had a meal together.

BJP leaders accompanying Chouhan included Sunil Singh, Sameer Oraon, MLA Shashi Bhushan Mehta, former MLA Harikrishna Singh, district president Pankaj Singh and district general secretary Bansi Yadav.