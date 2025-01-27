Uttarakhand Becomes First State To Implement Uniform Civil Code, CM Dhami To Inaugurate Portal Today | All About UCC

Dehradun: The Uniform Civil Code is going to be implemented in Uttarakhand from today making it the first state in independent India to have a uniform code.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will inaugurate the UCC portal at 12.30 pm today, giving the green signal for its formal implementation in the northern state. He has claimed the UCC will bring uniformity in society while ensuring equal rights and responsibilities for all citizens.

The Uttarakhand government has been working for about two and a half years to come up with the UCC. An expert committee was constituted for the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand on 27 May 2022. After this, on 2 February 2024, after about 2 years, this committee submitted its report to the government. The bill was passed in the Assembly on 8 March 2024, after which it was sent to the President for approval. The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Act was notified on March 12, 2024, after presidential assent.

After the Republic Day program on Sunday, Dhami said that the BJP has fulfilled its promise made in 2022. He said that after the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, it will be ensured that no one is discriminated against on the basis of gender, caste, or religion in Uttarakhand.

"We fought the 2022 assembly elections under the leadership of PM Modi. During that time we had promised the people of the state that we would work to implement the UCC after forming the government. We have completed all the formalities and the Act (UCC) is now ready to be implemented," he said.

He cited Article 44 of the Constitution, which mentions that the country will strive to ensure a Uniform Civil Code for citizens throughout India.

Uttarakhand UCC explained

The Uniform Civil Code of Uttarakhand Act, 2024 will apply to the entire state of Uttarakhand. It will cover the residents of the state living outside Uttarakhand. The Code applies to all residents of Uttarakhand except Scheduled Tribes and protected authority-empowered persons and communities.

The purpose of UCC is to simplify and standardize personal laws related to marriage, divorce, succession and inheritance. Under this, marriage can be solemnized only between those parties:

Neither of whom has a living spouse

Both are mentally competent to give legal permission

The age of the man should be at least 21 years and the age of the woman should be 18 years.

They should not be in the ambit of any prohibited relationship.

The marriage rituals can be performed in any way under religious customs or legal provisions, but it will be mandatory to register the marriage within 60 days after the implementation of the Act.

'Uniformity in society'

Dhami said the UCC will bring about uniformity in society and ensure equal rights and responsibilities for all citizens.

"The Uniform Civil Code is just an offering made by our state in the great 'yagya' being performed by the prime minister to make the country a developed, organized, harmonious and self-reliant nation," he said.

The UCC has been on the BJP's agenda nationally for many years. But the party's government in Uttarakhand became the first to take a concrete step towards implementing it just before the Lok Sabha elections last year. Now, the UCC Act of Uttarakhand might serve as a template for other BJP-run states to enact similar legislation.

Implementation of UCC was a major commitment of the BJP in the run-up to the 2022 assembly polls in Uttarakhand which saw the party storm to power for a second consecutive term.

The state cabinet recently approved the rules and regulations for UCC's implementation and authorised the chief minister to decide a date for it. Dhami had ushered in the new year with a promise to implement it in January itself.

"We are celebrating 2025 as the silver jubilee year of statehood to Uttarakhand. It is going to be a year of big achievements. We have kept our promise of bringing a UCC. We will implement it in January," Dhami said on New Year's Day. "The Gangotri of UCC will spring from Uttarakhand and spread to the rest of the country," he had said.