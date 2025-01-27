ETV Bharat / state

Uniform Civil Code Implemented In Uttarakhand: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Makes First Registration On UCC Portal

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during an event to announce the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. ( PTI )

Dehradun: As Uttarakhand took the lead to become the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on Monday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami did the first registration on the portal meant for the implementation of the UCC.

Dhami registered on the UCC portal, which offers services including Registration of Marriage, Registration of Divorce/Nullity of Marriage, Registration of Live-in Relationship, Termination of Live-in Relationship, and Intestate Succession-Declaration of Legal Heirs.

On the occasion, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi also handed over the registration certificate to CM Dhami. Along with the Chief Minister, five other Uttarakhand residents also registered themselves on the UCC portal on the first day. They include Nikita Negi Rawat, Manoj Rawat, Anjana Rawat, Meenakshi and Anjali.

Speaking on the sidelines of the UCC registration, CM Dhami announced that 27 January will be celebrated as Uniform Civil Code day in Uttarakhand.

UCC Implementation In Uttarakhand-A Timeline

27 May 2022 – Expert Committee on UCC constituted

02 February 2024 – Detailed report on UCC presented