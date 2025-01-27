ETV Bharat / state

Uniform Civil Code Implemented In Uttarakhand: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Makes First Registration On UCC Portal

CM Dhami, who was the first to register on the UCC portal, received the registration certificate from Chief Secretary Radha Raturi.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during an event to announce the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during an event to announce the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 27, 2025, 7:40 PM IST

Dehradun: As Uttarakhand took the lead to become the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on Monday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami did the first registration on the portal meant for the implementation of the UCC.

Dhami registered on the UCC portal, which offers services including Registration of Marriage, Registration of Divorce/Nullity of Marriage, Registration of Live-in Relationship, Termination of Live-in Relationship, and Intestate Succession-Declaration of Legal Heirs.

On the occasion, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi also handed over the registration certificate to CM Dhami. Along with the Chief Minister, five other Uttarakhand residents also registered themselves on the UCC portal on the first day. They include Nikita Negi Rawat, Manoj Rawat, Anjana Rawat, Meenakshi and Anjali.

Speaking on the sidelines of the UCC registration, CM Dhami announced that 27 January will be celebrated as Uniform Civil Code day in Uttarakhand.

UCC Implementation In Uttarakhand-A Timeline
27 May 2022 – Expert Committee on UCC constituted

02 February 2024 – Detailed report on UCC presented

08 February 2024 – Act approved by State Assembly

08 March 2024 – Act approved by President of India

12 March 2024 – UCC Uttarakhand Act 2024 issued

18 October 2024 – UCC Rules presented

27 January 2025 – UCC implemented

Action plan for implementation of UCC

Besides the creation of the UCC portal for registration, the Uttarakhand government has also designated the Common Service Center (CSC) as Training Partner even as Nodal officers have been designated in districts for implementation and training. The state government has also set up a helpdesk (1800-180-2525) for assistance and technical consultation while District level officers have been appointed to resolve legal queries. The Dhami government has also circulated short videos and booklets for citizen awareness and convenience of officers.

Read more:

  1. Uttarakhand Becomes First State To Implement Uniform Civil Code, CM Dhami Inaugurates Portal | All About UCC
  2. Shiv Sena Hails UCC Implementation In Uttarakhand, Calls For Wider Adoption
  3. Uniform Civil Code: Know How UCC In Uttarakhand Became A Reality

Dehradun: As Uttarakhand took the lead to become the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on Monday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami did the first registration on the portal meant for the implementation of the UCC.

Dhami registered on the UCC portal, which offers services including Registration of Marriage, Registration of Divorce/Nullity of Marriage, Registration of Live-in Relationship, Termination of Live-in Relationship, and Intestate Succession-Declaration of Legal Heirs.

On the occasion, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi also handed over the registration certificate to CM Dhami. Along with the Chief Minister, five other Uttarakhand residents also registered themselves on the UCC portal on the first day. They include Nikita Negi Rawat, Manoj Rawat, Anjana Rawat, Meenakshi and Anjali.

Speaking on the sidelines of the UCC registration, CM Dhami announced that 27 January will be celebrated as Uniform Civil Code day in Uttarakhand.

UCC Implementation In Uttarakhand-A Timeline
27 May 2022 – Expert Committee on UCC constituted

02 February 2024 – Detailed report on UCC presented

08 February 2024 – Act approved by State Assembly

08 March 2024 – Act approved by President of India

12 March 2024 – UCC Uttarakhand Act 2024 issued

18 October 2024 – UCC Rules presented

27 January 2025 – UCC implemented

Action plan for implementation of UCC

Besides the creation of the UCC portal for registration, the Uttarakhand government has also designated the Common Service Center (CSC) as Training Partner even as Nodal officers have been designated in districts for implementation and training. The state government has also set up a helpdesk (1800-180-2525) for assistance and technical consultation while District level officers have been appointed to resolve legal queries. The Dhami government has also circulated short videos and booklets for citizen awareness and convenience of officers.

Read more:

  1. Uttarakhand Becomes First State To Implement Uniform Civil Code, CM Dhami Inaugurates Portal | All About UCC
  2. Shiv Sena Hails UCC Implementation In Uttarakhand, Calls For Wider Adoption
  3. Uniform Civil Code: Know How UCC In Uttarakhand Became A Reality

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UTTARAKHAND UCC PORTALCM DHAMI UCC FIRST REGISTRATIONUCCUNIFORM CIVIL CODEUCC UTTARAKHAND

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

National Girl Child Day Special Interview: How First Indian Woman Paralympic Deepa Malik Proved Ability Can Outshine Disability

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.