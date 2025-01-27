Uniform Civil Code Implemented In Uttarakhand: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Makes First Registration On UCC Portal

Dehradun: As Uttarakhand took the lead to become the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on Monday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami did the first registration on the portal meant for the implementation of the UCC.
Dhami registered on the UCC portal, which offers services including Registration of Marriage, Registration of Divorce/Nullity of Marriage, Registration of Live-in Relationship, Termination of Live-in Relationship, and Intestate Succession-Declaration of Legal Heirs.
" समानता और समरसता के नए युग का आरंभ !"— Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) January 27, 2025
माँ गंगा की उद्गम स्थली देवभूमि उत्तराखण्ड से समानता की अविरल धारा प्रवाहित हो चुकी है। उत्तराखण्ड समान नागरिक संहिता कानून लागू करने वाला देश का पहला राज्य बन चुका है।https://t.co/u9HOUEjK3c#UCCInUttarakhand pic.twitter.com/4aWKhMdMLq
On the occasion, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi also handed over the registration certificate to CM Dhami. Along with the Chief Minister, five other Uttarakhand residents also registered themselves on the UCC portal on the first day. They include Nikita Negi Rawat, Manoj Rawat, Anjana Rawat, Meenakshi and Anjali.
Speaking on the sidelines of the UCC registration, CM Dhami announced that 27 January will be celebrated as Uniform Civil Code day in Uttarakhand.
UCC Implementation In Uttarakhand-A Timeline
27 May 2022 – Expert Committee on UCC constituted
02 February 2024 – Detailed report on UCC presented
08 February 2024 – Act approved by State Assembly
08 March 2024 – Act approved by President of India
12 March 2024 – UCC Uttarakhand Act 2024 issued
18 October 2024 – UCC Rules presented
27 January 2025 – UCC implemented
Action plan for implementation of UCC
Besides the creation of the UCC portal for registration, the Uttarakhand government has also designated the Common Service Center (CSC) as Training Partner even as Nodal officers have been designated in districts for implementation and training. The state government has also set up a helpdesk (1800-180-2525) for assistance and technical consultation while District level officers have been appointed to resolve legal queries. The Dhami government has also circulated short videos and booklets for citizen awareness and convenience of officers.
