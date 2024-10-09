ETV Bharat / state

Uniform Civil Code Draft Committee Puts Final Seal, To Submit Report To CM Dhami Soon

Dehradun: After the committee's final approval of the rules of the Uniform Civil Code Code, now the way has been cleared for the implementation of UCC in Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Rules Committee Chairman Shatrughan Singh, while speaking to ANI, said that the committee has put its final seal on the UCC Rules and in the coming week or ten days, the committee will hand it over to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The UCC Rules Committee Chairman said that the UCC Code was passed by the state assembly eight months ago, and after that a rules making committee was formed. The first meeting of this committee was held in the last week of February, and now the UCC Rules have been approved in the final meeting.

Singh told ANI that the UCC Code has been made in the public interest. He said that without visiting the government office, people can register etc. through the UCC web portal or app.