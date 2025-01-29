'Uniform Civil Code Can't Be Implemented In A Diverse Country Like India': Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar

Trichy: Karnataka Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar has opposed the pan-India implementation of the Uniform Civil Code(UCC), which was recently adopted by Uttarakhand.
Shivakumar was talking to the media on the sidelines of the diamond jubilee of Bharat Scouts and Guides and the Kalaignar centenary jamboree at the SIPCOT complex in Manapparai, Trichy district. The event is being held from January 28th to February 3rd.
“India is a diverse country. Therefore, the uniform civil code cannot be implemented for the entire country. The chances of this are very slim,” Shivakumar said on the sidelines of the event.
The UCC envisages a common set of civil laws for all religious communities governing marriage, inheritance, adoption and maintenance.
Shivakumar congratulated and thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for hosting the Diamond Jubilee of the Bharat Scouts and Guides.
“Moreover, hosting such a big event is not an ordinary thing. The Tamil Nadu government should be commended for this courage. I was a Scout member in my childhood. Therefore, I am very happy to participate in this event. I hope that this event will give new inspiration to the Scout students,” the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister said.
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin flagged off the Kalaignar centenary photo exhibition and the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Scout Movement set up at the SIPCOT complex.
Ministers K. N. Nehru, M. Subramanian, S. S. Sivashankar, Tamil Nadu Scout Movement President and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Sivakumar, Karnataka Assembly Speaker Kadhar and many others participated in the program.
Read more: