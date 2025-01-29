ETV Bharat / state

'Uniform Civil Code Can't Be Implemented In A Diverse Country Like India': Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar

Trichy: Karnataka Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar has opposed the pan-India implementation of the Uniform Civil Code(UCC), which was recently adopted by Uttarakhand.

Shivakumar was talking to the media on the sidelines of the diamond jubilee of Bharat Scouts and Guides and the Kalaignar centenary jamboree at the SIPCOT complex in Manapparai, Trichy district. The event is being held from January 28th to February 3rd.

“India is a diverse country. Therefore, the uniform civil code cannot be implemented for the entire country. The chances of this are very slim,” Shivakumar said on the sidelines of the event.

The UCC envisages a common set of civil laws for all religious communities governing marriage, inheritance, adoption and maintenance.