ETV Bharat / state

Unidentified Woman's Body Found Hanging From Pole Near Railway Station In UP's Amethi

The woman appears to have used her sari as a noose, suggesting a possible suicide. A pair of slippers was found nearby, according to police.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Amethi (UP): The body of an unidentified woman was found hanging from an electric pole near the Musafirkhana railway station in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district on Friday, police said. The woman appeared to have used her sari as a noose, suggesting it could be a case of suicide, a police official said, adding a pair of slippers was also found near the site. "The woman's body was found hanging near the Musafirkhana railway station.

We have sent it for post-mortem and are taking steps for identification through social media and other sources," Station House Officer Vivek Singh said. When asked about involving the railway police in the post-mortem process, Singh said, "We notified the railway police, but after waiting for a considerable time without any response, the Musafirkhana police proceeded with the post-mortem."

Amethi (UP): The body of an unidentified woman was found hanging from an electric pole near the Musafirkhana railway station in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district on Friday, police said. The woman appeared to have used her sari as a noose, suggesting it could be a case of suicide, a police official said, adding a pair of slippers was also found near the site. "The woman's body was found hanging near the Musafirkhana railway station.

We have sent it for post-mortem and are taking steps for identification through social media and other sources," Station House Officer Vivek Singh said. When asked about involving the railway police in the post-mortem process, Singh said, "We notified the railway police, but after waiting for a considerable time without any response, the Musafirkhana police proceeded with the post-mortem."

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MUSAFIRKHANA RAILWAY STATIONUTTAR PRADESH AMETHI DISTRICTSTATION HOUSE OFFICER VIVEK SINGHUNIDENTIFIED WOMAN BODY FOUND

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Abandoned by Love, Embraced by Faith: The Lives of Leprosy-Free Women at Tapovan

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

Explained | How The World Is Increasingly Moving Towards Solar Energy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.