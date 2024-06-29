Unidentified Assailants Thrash Boys Enrolled In RSS 'Shakha' In Rajasthan; Case Registered

Kota: Unidentified assailants barged inside the premises of the shakha of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and beat up the boys enrolled in it in Vigyan Nagar area in Rajasthan's Kota on Friday. Police have registered a case into the incident and detained a youth in connection with the incident while further investigation is going on.

It is learnt that a group of motorcycle borne youth barged into the premises of the RSS shakha on Friday night and started beating up the youth enrolled at the RSS branch. Babulal, a staffer at the RSS shakha said that the assailants who were 8-9 in number started beating up small children at the shakha and also pelted on them leading to injuries to many of them. Manoj Meghwal, who lives in the neighborhood and reached to the spot to rescue the children was also beaten up by the assailants.

Manoj said that as the assailants left the premises after beating the boys, he chased them and found them sitting a park near the Jain temple. When he asked the reason for the fight, Manoj Meghwal was also beaten up and insulted with casteist words, he said.