Unidentified Assailants Thrash Boys Enrolled In RSS 'Shakha' In Rajasthan; Case Registered

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 13 hours ago

Staff at the RSS shakha at in Vigyan Nagar area in Rajasthan's Kota said that the assailants who were eight to nine in number barged inside the shakha premises and beat up the boys enrolled there. A local who chased the assailants and confronted them in a park nearby was also beaten up by them.

RSS activists protest after assailants thrash boys at RSS shakha in Kota
RSS activists protest after assailants thrash boys at RSS shakha in Kota (ETV Bharat)

Kota: Unidentified assailants barged inside the premises of the shakha of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and beat up the boys enrolled in it in Vigyan Nagar area in Rajasthan's Kota on Friday. Police have registered a case into the incident and detained a youth in connection with the incident while further investigation is going on.

It is learnt that a group of motorcycle borne youth barged into the premises of the RSS shakha on Friday night and started beating up the youth enrolled at the RSS branch. Babulal, a staffer at the RSS shakha said that the assailants who were 8-9 in number started beating up small children at the shakha and also pelted on them leading to injuries to many of them. Manoj Meghwal, who lives in the neighborhood and reached to the spot to rescue the children was also beaten up by the assailants.

Manoj said that as the assailants left the premises after beating the boys, he chased them and found them sitting a park near the Jain temple. When he asked the reason for the fight, Manoj Meghwal was also beaten up and insulted with casteist words, he said.

After the incident, the staffers at the RSS shakha reached Vigyan Nagar police station, where they demanded the arrest of the attackers and raised slogans inside the police station premises.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of and have also detained a boy in the case.

RSS Nagar Sangh Chalak Rajendra Mittal termed the incident a well planned conspiracy against the RSS branches. “It is necessary to arrest these anti-social people,” he said.

