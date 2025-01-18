ETV Bharat / state

UNICEF Report Reveals Alarming Child Marriage Rates In Telangana’s Mahabubabad

Dornakal: The trend of child marriages is decreasing across India, but it remains a big problem in Telangana, especially in the Mahabubabad district. A recent study from UNICEF reveals that while the national child marriage rate stands at 24.5%, Telangana has witnessed a marginal decline from 26.2% to 23.5%. However, Mahabubabad still comes in first place in the state. This is because many people there can't read or write and aren't aware of what's going on.

The Grim Reality

In Telangana’s rural areas, girls are getting married very young, often before they finish school, at the age of 15. As wives and moms, these young girls have a lot of responsibilities, which makes their lives very hard physically as well as emotionally. They can’t reach their full potential because of pressures from society and their families.

The Changing Dynamics

While parental decisions remain the primary cause of child marriages, the rise in love marriages among minors is also a worrying trend. In the Jangaon district, a matric student married the man she loved, even though her parents didn’t want her to. Even though she completed her exams, the girl’s husband later imposed restrictions on her education, forcing the young girl to return back to her parents’ home.

A Ray of Hope: Awareness and Intervention

In some cases, awareness campaigns and quick action have made a difference. In one instance, a brave young girl in Mannegudem village, Mahabubabad district, called Childline to ask them to stop her marriage. This shows that education and knowledge can give kids the tools they need to fight against these kinds of practices.

Steps to Stop Child Marriages

The government has outlined specific measures to prevent child marriages:

Responsibility Hierarchy: It is the responsibility of District Collectors, RDOs, CDPOs, Tehsildars, Supervisors, and Panchayat Secretaries to keep an eye on and stop child marriages.

Legal Consequences: Marrying girls younger than 18 and boys younger than 21 is a punishable crime with two years of imprisonment, a Rs one lakh fine, or both. The offense is non-bailable.