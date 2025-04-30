Unhappy With 'Bearded' Husband, Meerut Woman Elopes With 'Clean-Shaven' Brother-In-Law

Meerut: A woman from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district has eloped with her "clean-shaven" brother-in-law as she was unhappy with her "bearded" husband. Now, the husband has sought police intervention to bring his estranged wife back.

Maulana Shakir has filed a missing report at Lisadi Gate police station. In his report, Shakir stated that he got married to a woman from Inchauli seven months ago and they live in Ujjwal Garden along with his mother and brother. Shakir told he loves his beard but after marriage, his wife asked him to be clean-shaven but he had straightaway refused.

Shakir said even on their wedding night, she had fought over this beard and had later quarreled over this issue several times.

Shakir said he used to leave for work every morning and his wife stayed at home with his mother and brother. He said that his wife has studied till class 12 and was now attending college. He has alleged that his wife was unhappy with his beard so he had eloped with his brother since he was clean-shaven. He has informed his in-laws about their daughter but they refused to intervene. Shakir has provided his wife and brother's contact numbers to police.

SP City Ayush Vikram Singh said a person has complained about his wife's elopement with her brother-in-law. "Missing report has been registered and police are investigating the case. Necessary action will be taken," Singh said.