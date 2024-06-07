'Unfortunate', Says Kangana's Mandi Rival Vikramaditya on Alleged Kangana Slap Incident

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): After a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official allegedly slapped Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport earlier today, Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh termed the incident very unfortunate and said action should be taken against the concerned official.

"It is unfortunate if these kinds of incidents are happening and should not happen to any person, particularly a woman. It is unfortunate that it has been done by a security person. We got to know that the security person had some grievances related to the farmer's protest," Singh told ANI.

He said that it is the duty of CISF to provide a peaceful atmosphere on the premises of the airport.

"You have a constitutional right and platform to bring up your grievances and issues. To assault a person like this is unfortunate. The government should take action against the person. Once you are in an airport, you are under the security protection of the CISF, and it is their duty to provide you with security and a peaceful atmosphere," Singh added.

Meanwhile, the Central Industrial Security Force on Thursday suspended the lady constable, who allegedly slapped actress Kangana Ranaut at the Chandigarh airport. A senior CISF officer confirmed the incident and said that they are also in the process to get an FIR registered against the lady constable.

"We have given a complaint at the local police station against the concerned lady constable. She has been suspended with immediate effect and an inquiry has been ordered into the matter," the officer said. The incident took place at around 3:30 pm when Kangana was about to board a flight to Delhi.

Reacting to the incident, Ranaut said, "I am safe. I am perfectly fine. The incident took place during the security check. After I was done with the security check, a woman constable of the CISF waited for me to pass through the cabin. Later, she came from the side, hit me in the face and started abusing me".

"When I asked her why she did this, she told me that she (CISF official) had supported the farmers' protest. My (Kangana) question is how we end growing extremism and terrorism in Punjab", the BJP leader added. Meanwhile, the CISF constable said that her mother was among the farmers holding a sit-in protest against the farm laws, which now have been repealed.

"She stated that the farmers are sitting there for Rs 100. Will she go and sit there? My mother was sitting there and protesting when she gave this statement..." she said. The 15-month-long farmers' protest was held against the farm laws (now repealed) including other issues. Kangana Ranaut defeated Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi by a margin of 74,755 votes.