Unfenced Brick Kiln Pit Turns Deadly, 4 Children Drown In Prayagraj

Prayagraj: Bodies of four children were recovered from a water-filled brick kiln pit at Bedouli village in Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, highlighting the hazards of unfenced brick kilns in Uttar Pradesh where pits sometimes become 'death trap' for children, especially during the rainy season.

The children who were from the same family earlier had gone missing since Tuesday. The recovery sparked widespread grief and anger, drawing a large crowd of villagers and senior police and administration officials to the scene.

The deceased, identified as Kanha, Keshari, Vaishnavi, and Hunar were all brothcourts.sisters, aged between four andeight years. Their father is a daily wage labourer under the MNREGAscheme.



Children go missing on Tuesday

The children were last seen playing outside their home around 4 pm on Tuesday, locals said. The family members' anxiety grew after they did not return home and along with villagers, they launched an extensive overnight search operation across fields, pits, and roads. To expedite the search, family members also circulated posters with the children's photographs, but their efforts failed.



Bodies found a day later

The bodies of children were spotted at about 5 am on Wednesday when a villager alerted others, noticing children's bodies floating in a water-filled pit. An outpouring of grief was followed as the mother of the kids fainted, and the father looked inconsolable.



Unfenced pit blamed

Ramashankar Adivasi, a family member, alleged that the pit where bodies were found was unfenced. Formed by years of soil extraction for a nearby brick kiln, it became a death trap after recent rains filled it with water. According to him, a 5-6 feet deep pit was neither filled nor adequately barricaded, creating a death trap.



Assistant Police Commissioner of Meja, SP Upadhyay said the children probably ventured into the large pit close to the village while playing. He confirmed that a search was initiated late Tuesday night after the family reported the children missing.