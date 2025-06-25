ETV Bharat / state

Unexpected Guest: Ranchi Man Locks Tiger In A Room, Informs Forest Dept

Ranchi: A man from Ranchi's Silli area had a close encounter with a tiger that had barged into his house on Wednesday. The man's presence of mind and quick thinking saved his life as he managed to lock the big cat inside the room. He then informed the forest department staff, who reached the spot for rescuing the animal.

The incident took place in Mardu village under Kocho panchayat of Silli block in Ranchi on Wednesday. Purandar Mahato, a villager, who was sitting in his house at night, suddenly heard some strange noise from the adjoining room. As he turned on the torchlight and looked inside the room, he trembled in fear as he spotted a tiger sitting on the opposite side. Thanks to his bravery, Purandar quietly stepped out of the room, closing the door from outside and locking it.

He said that the tiger is around 6 to 7 feet long and two minor girls were sleeping inside the house when the animal had entered. The tiger, however, did not do anything to the girls and had straightaway stepped into the next room, he said.

After locking the tiger inside the room, Purandar informed the forest department. On hearing about the incident, a huge crowd gathered outside the house to take a glimpse of the big cat.