ETV Bharat / state

Undertrial Prisoner Found Hanging In Bihar's Hajipur Jail

Hajipur: An undertrial prisoner in Bihar’s Hajipur jail was found hanging in his barrack, officials said on Saturday.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Ravi Ranjan Kumar alias Moosa, a resident of Randaha village under the Barati police station area. He was arrested on September 28 by Barati police for possession of liquor and sent to custody. Sadar First Sub-Divisional Police Officer Subodh Kumar confirmed the incident.

"He (undertrial prisoner) attempted suicide around 3 pm using a bedsheet and a towel. He was rushed to Sadar hospital but was later declared dead by doctors," the SDPO said. The prisoner had earlier escaped from Sadar Hospital on October 4, where he was taken for medical treatment after his health deteriorated in jail.