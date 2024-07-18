Undertrial Facing 20 Cases Escapes From Hospital In MP After Finding Police Napping

Guna (MP): A 38-year-old undertrial in judicial custody facing multiple criminal cases escaped from Madhya Pradesh's Guna district hospital, where he was brought for treatment early on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred around 5 am, following which a hunt was launched to nab the undertrial, Tega Pardhi, Additional Superintendent of Police Man Singh Thakur told reporters. Police sources said the sentry escorting the prisoner loosened his handcuffs after the latter pleaded to him saying he was not feeling well. But when the policeman fell asleep later, Pardhi escaped.

The accused was being tried in more than 20 cases, including attempted murder, dacoity and theft. Once he carried a bounty of Rs 15,000 on his head, Thakur said, adding that he has committed crimes in Rajasthan and Gujarat as well.

"The accused was brought to Guna from Churu jail in Rajasthan, where he is being tried in a robbery case. He was brought to the hospital from prison after he complained of chest pain the day before yesterday along with two other inmates," Thakur said.

He escaped after loosening the handcuffs, the police official said. "We have now registered a fresh case against the accused for escaping from custody," he added. Asked what action would be initiated against the police personnel deployed with Pardhi, he said an inquiry is being conducted into his escape and accordingly a decision will be taken. Pardhi is a resident of Bilakhedi area in Guna.