Undertrial Accused Of Wife’s Murder Found Dead In Chhattisgarh Jail

Durg: An undertrial prisoner accused of murdering his wife was found dead in the bathroom of Durg Central Jail, police said. The deceased, identified as Kishun Sahu of Deori village in Dhamdha, had been lodged in barrack number 20 since April 2024 on murder charges.

On Saturday, when Sahu failed to return from the bathroom, fellow prisoners rushed to check and found him in an unresponsive state. “He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead,” jail officials said, adding that his body was sent for a post-mortem examination soon after.

Meanwhile, Padmanabhpur Police have registered a case in the incident and are investigating the death. According to police, Sahu was arrested in April after he allegedly strangled his wife, Kavita Sahu, following a domestic dispute. Sahu had surrendered at a police station after the incident and allegedly confessed to the crime.

“Sahu had been in poor health recently and was under treatment, though the cause of his death has not yet been determined,” they said.

Durg Central Jail has seen several inmate deaths in recent years, including the death of a prisoner in a drug smuggling case in September 2024 and two others convicted of rape who died under suspicious circumstances in 2017 and 2016, respectively.