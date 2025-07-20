ETV Bharat / state

Undertrial Accused Of Wife’s Murder Found Dead In Chhattisgarh Jail

Kishun Sahu was arrested in April after he allegedly strangled his wife, Kavita Sahu, following a domestic dispute.

Undertrial Accused Of Wife’s Murder Found Dead In Chhattisgarh Jail
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 20, 2025 at 5:34 PM IST

1 Min Read

Durg: An undertrial prisoner accused of murdering his wife was found dead in the bathroom of Durg Central Jail, police said. The deceased, identified as Kishun Sahu of Deori village in Dhamdha, had been lodged in barrack number 20 since April 2024 on murder charges.

On Saturday, when Sahu failed to return from the bathroom, fellow prisoners rushed to check and found him in an unresponsive state. “He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead,” jail officials said, adding that his body was sent for a post-mortem examination soon after.

Meanwhile, Padmanabhpur Police have registered a case in the incident and are investigating the death. According to police, Sahu was arrested in April after he allegedly strangled his wife, Kavita Sahu, following a domestic dispute. Sahu had surrendered at a police station after the incident and allegedly confessed to the crime.

“Sahu had been in poor health recently and was under treatment, though the cause of his death has not yet been determined,” they said.

Durg Central Jail has seen several inmate deaths in recent years, including the death of a prisoner in a drug smuggling case in September 2024 and two others convicted of rape who died under suspicious circumstances in 2017 and 2016, respectively.

September 20, 2024: Prisoner Sundar, who was in jail in the case of ganja smuggling, died due to ill health.

March 23, 2017: Prisoner Sunil Sonkar, convicted in a rape case, died under suspicious circumstances in jail.

August 4, 2016: Prisoner Ajay Devangan, who was serving a sentence in a rape case, died under suspicious circumstances.

April 1, 2015: Mahavir Yadav, a prisoner imprisoned in a murder case, died under suspicious circumstances in jail.

Read More

  1. Chhattisgarh: Nigerian Undertrial Prisoner Found Dead Inside His Jail Cell
  2. Couple, Three Minor Children Found Dead In Ahmedabad

Durg: An undertrial prisoner accused of murdering his wife was found dead in the bathroom of Durg Central Jail, police said. The deceased, identified as Kishun Sahu of Deori village in Dhamdha, had been lodged in barrack number 20 since April 2024 on murder charges.

On Saturday, when Sahu failed to return from the bathroom, fellow prisoners rushed to check and found him in an unresponsive state. “He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead,” jail officials said, adding that his body was sent for a post-mortem examination soon after.

Meanwhile, Padmanabhpur Police have registered a case in the incident and are investigating the death. According to police, Sahu was arrested in April after he allegedly strangled his wife, Kavita Sahu, following a domestic dispute. Sahu had surrendered at a police station after the incident and allegedly confessed to the crime.

“Sahu had been in poor health recently and was under treatment, though the cause of his death has not yet been determined,” they said.

Durg Central Jail has seen several inmate deaths in recent years, including the death of a prisoner in a drug smuggling case in September 2024 and two others convicted of rape who died under suspicious circumstances in 2017 and 2016, respectively.

September 20, 2024: Prisoner Sundar, who was in jail in the case of ganja smuggling, died due to ill health.

March 23, 2017: Prisoner Sunil Sonkar, convicted in a rape case, died under suspicious circumstances in jail.

August 4, 2016: Prisoner Ajay Devangan, who was serving a sentence in a rape case, died under suspicious circumstances.

April 1, 2015: Mahavir Yadav, a prisoner imprisoned in a murder case, died under suspicious circumstances in jail.

Read More

  1. Chhattisgarh: Nigerian Undertrial Prisoner Found Dead Inside His Jail Cell
  2. Couple, Three Minor Children Found Dead In Ahmedabad

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UNDERTRIAL PRISONERS DEATHCHHATTISGARHDURGPRISONER FOUND DEAD

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Meet Moina Kramchapi, Young Entrepreneur From Assam Who Blends Handcrafted Tea Production With Tourism

Exclusive | CRPF To Incorporate Compulsory BMI In Training Manual

From Almost Becoming CA To Dhadak 2: Siddhant Chaturvedi Opens Up On Dreams, Struggles, And Self-Discovery | Interview

Houseboat Fires In Kashmir's Iconic Dal Lake Spark Innovation: Self-navigating Boat With UK Patent

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.