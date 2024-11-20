ETV Bharat / state

'Undersized' Underwear: SC Restores Criminal Proceedings Against Kerala MLA For Evidence Tampering In Drugs Case

The Australian whose underwear was produced as evidence in drug smuggling case was found to be undersized, based on which the High Court exonerated him.

The Australian whose underwear was seized was found to undersized, which formed a basis for the High Court to exonerate him.
FILE - The then State Minister Antony Raju(first from left) participating in a 'No to Drugs' campaign along with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other ministers, in Thiruvananthapuram on Nov 02, 2022. (ANI)
author img

By Sumit Saxena

Published : 1 hours ago

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday restored the criminal proceedings initiated against Kerala MLA Antony Raju in connection with the alleged tampering with evidence during a drug case he handled as a junior lawyer in 1990.

The verdict was delivered by a bench comprising justices C. T. Ravikumar and Sanjay Karol. The bench said the Kerala High Court committed an error in holding that the criminal proceedings were barred due to Section 195(1)(b) of the Code of Criminal Proceeding. The bench said that the high court was not in error in ordering that a de novo investigation can be initiated against Raju.

“The order taking cognisance, in all other proceedings pursuant to the same are restored to the files of judicial first class magistrate concerned, the proceedings in the case emanate from nearly two decades ago. Therefore, in the interest of justice, we deem it appropriate to direct the trial court to conclude the trial within the period of one year from today. The accused shall appear before the trial court on December 20, 2024, or on the next working day of the court concerned”, said Justice Karol, pronouncing the judgement on behalf of the bench.

Raju belonged to Janadhipatya Kerala Congress, a constituent of the ruling LDF. He was a minister till December last year. The detailed judgement in the case will be uploaded later in the day.

The case against Antony Raju is that he had allegedly tampered the evidence to help an Australian citizen in a drug case. The police arrested the Australian on April 4, 1990 at Thiruvananthapuram airport, as he tried to smuggle drugs hiding it inside his underwear. The sessions court had sentenced the accused in connection with the case. But an appeal was filed before the high court and he was exonerated by the high court as it was found that the evidence, the underwear, produced before the court was undersized.

Read More

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday restored the criminal proceedings initiated against Kerala MLA Antony Raju in connection with the alleged tampering with evidence during a drug case he handled as a junior lawyer in 1990.

The verdict was delivered by a bench comprising justices C. T. Ravikumar and Sanjay Karol. The bench said the Kerala High Court committed an error in holding that the criminal proceedings were barred due to Section 195(1)(b) of the Code of Criminal Proceeding. The bench said that the high court was not in error in ordering that a de novo investigation can be initiated against Raju.

“The order taking cognisance, in all other proceedings pursuant to the same are restored to the files of judicial first class magistrate concerned, the proceedings in the case emanate from nearly two decades ago. Therefore, in the interest of justice, we deem it appropriate to direct the trial court to conclude the trial within the period of one year from today. The accused shall appear before the trial court on December 20, 2024, or on the next working day of the court concerned”, said Justice Karol, pronouncing the judgement on behalf of the bench.

Raju belonged to Janadhipatya Kerala Congress, a constituent of the ruling LDF. He was a minister till December last year. The detailed judgement in the case will be uploaded later in the day.

The case against Antony Raju is that he had allegedly tampered the evidence to help an Australian citizen in a drug case. The police arrested the Australian on April 4, 1990 at Thiruvananthapuram airport, as he tried to smuggle drugs hiding it inside his underwear. The sessions court had sentenced the accused in connection with the case. But an appeal was filed before the high court and he was exonerated by the high court as it was found that the evidence, the underwear, produced before the court was undersized.

Read More

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SUPREME COURTKERALA MLA ANTONY RAJUAUSTRALIAN CITIZEN DRUG SMUGGLINGUNDERSIZED UNDERWEARUNDERWEAR EVIDENCE TAMPERING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.