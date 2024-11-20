'Undersized' Underwear: SC Restores Criminal Proceedings Against Kerala MLA For Evidence Tampering In Drugs Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday restored the criminal proceedings initiated against Kerala MLA Antony Raju in connection with the alleged tampering with evidence during a drug case he handled as a junior lawyer in 1990.

The verdict was delivered by a bench comprising justices C. T. Ravikumar and Sanjay Karol. The bench said the Kerala High Court committed an error in holding that the criminal proceedings were barred due to Section 195(1)(b) of the Code of Criminal Proceeding. The bench said that the high court was not in error in ordering that a de novo investigation can be initiated against Raju.

“The order taking cognisance, in all other proceedings pursuant to the same are restored to the files of judicial first class magistrate concerned, the proceedings in the case emanate from nearly two decades ago. Therefore, in the interest of justice, we deem it appropriate to direct the trial court to conclude the trial within the period of one year from today. The accused shall appear before the trial court on December 20, 2024, or on the next working day of the court concerned”, said Justice Karol, pronouncing the judgement on behalf of the bench.

Raju belonged to Janadhipatya Kerala Congress, a constituent of the ruling LDF. He was a minister till December last year. The detailed judgement in the case will be uploaded later in the day.

The case against Antony Raju is that he had allegedly tampered the evidence to help an Australian citizen in a drug case. The police arrested the Australian on April 4, 1990 at Thiruvananthapuram airport, as he tried to smuggle drugs hiding it inside his underwear. The sessions court had sentenced the accused in connection with the case. But an appeal was filed before the high court and he was exonerated by the high court as it was found that the evidence, the underwear, produced before the court was undersized.