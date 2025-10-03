ETV Bharat / state

Underground Metro Train Evacuated In Mumbai Due To 'Technical' Problem

Mumbai: A Worli-bound underground metro train was evacuated on Friday afternoon after it developed a "technical issue", the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) said. The train heading towards Acharya Atre Chowk on the Mumbai Metro Line-3 developed a snag while approaching the Santacruz station around 2.44 pm, the agency said in a release.

While the statement did not specify the nature of the problem, some passengers complained about smoke on the train. An MMRCL spokesperson, however, denied there was a fire or smoke on the train.

As a precautionary measure, the train was safely evacuated at Santacruz station and later moved to the Bandra-Kurla Complex loopline for a detailed technical inspection, the statement said.

The affected service was cancelled, but all other train services continued to operate on time, it said. "We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers and appreciate their cooperation. Passenger safety remains our highest priority, and necessary protocols were promptly followed," the statement read.