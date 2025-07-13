ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Launches Operation Kalnemi To Nab Fake Spiritualists

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Police have launched a crackdown on fake spiritual healers and mendicants on the directions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The drive has been named ‘Operation Kalnemi’. The swift action by the Police has led leading to a large number of arrests across the state.

This drive was launched in Thursday under which the Police have been tracking down the fake Babas not only in the residential colonies but also the main markets and the peripheries of the towns and cities.

These saffron clad Babas are allegedly involved in cheating people in the name of religion. Anti social elements donning a garb associated with religion is a known practice as it becomes difficult to identify such people.

According to Police officials 48 such persons have been nabbed by the Police in the state capital of Dehradun in a single day. These people had either hidden their identity or had come from other states to cheat the people.

Apart from Dehradun, 45 such elements have been nabbed from Haridwar and another 66 in Udham Singh Nagar.