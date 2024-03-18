2 Killed as 5-storey Under-Construction Building Collapses in Kolkata

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 16 minutes ago

A five-storey under-construction building collapsed in South Kolkata's Metiabruz area on Monday, following which at least 10 people were evacuated by the police and disaster management personnel. Search is on for more survivors.

Locals were terrified as loud sound and a thick cloud of dust engulfed the area as the building caved in. Concrete chunks fell from the building before it collapsed on shanties in the densely populated area triggering panic among them.

Kolkata: At least two persons died and seven others were injured after an under-construction building collapsed here late on Sunday night, city mayor Firhad Hakim said on Monday. Hakim said that some more people might still be trapped under the debris and a search operation is underway to find survivors. The five-storey building collapsed in Hazari Mollah Bagan in the Garden Reach area around midnight.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal visited the spot and took stock of the rescue operation. "An under-construction building collapsed in the Garden Reach area late on Sunday night. We have rescued a few people. The recuse operation is still going on," a police official said. Ambulances were stationed at the spot.

According to locals, who were the first responders, concrete chunks fell from the building before it collapsed. There was a loud sound and a thick cloud of dust engulfed the area as the building collapsed. The debris fell on nearby shanties in the densely populated area, they said.

"Although no one lived in the under-construction building, it collapsed on the adjacent shanties. We fear that many individuals might still be trapped under the rubble," said a local resident.

In a post on X, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said, "I urge @chief_west, Secretary @HomeBengal, @CPKolkata to immediately involve West Bengal State Disaster Management Team for immediate Rescue & Relief."

"I am receiving frantic calls regarding probable casualties. Please dispatch any team which can help in rescuing the victims, be it Fire Servicemen, Police or any other team," he said. Adhikari also shared pictures from the building collapse site.

