Gujarat: One Worker Dead In Collapse Of Structure At Bullet Train Construction Site

One worker died as part of the under-construction bridge on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train route collapsed near Valsad.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : 46 minutes ago

Updated : 13 minutes ago

Anand: One worker died as a temporary structure collapsed at a construction site on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor in Gujarat's Anand district on Tuesday evening, officials said.

The incident took place at Vasad village, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Jasani. "Preliminary information suggests that four workers were trapped between concrete blocks, two of them have been rescued. One of the workers died in hospital," he added.

A temporary structure of steel and concrete blocks being used for well foundation work fell down, said an official of the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) which is executing the project.

The site is near the Mahi river near Vadodara, and a rescue operation was being carried out using cranes and excavators, he added.

