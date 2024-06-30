ETV Bharat / state

Under-Construction Bridge Collapses in Jharkhand's Giridih

By PTI

Giridih: A girder of an under-construction bridge over the Arga river collapsed and a pillar got tilted in heavy rain in Jharkhand's Giridih district, an official said on Sunday. There was no report of any injury, he said.

Executive Engineer of Road Construction Department, Giridih, Vinay Kumar told PTI, "The bridge is under construction. A single-span girder of the bridge collapsed due to heavy rain on Saturday night and a pillar got tilted. The contractor has been asked to rebuild the portion." He, however, did not divulge the project cost of the bridge.

Sources said that the bridge is being constructed at a cost of around Rs 5 crore and it would connect the remote villages of Giridih in Jharkhand and Jamui district in Bihar. The casting on the girder was done a week ago and it needed at least 28 days to be strengthened, another engineer said.

