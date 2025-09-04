Under 50-Hour 'Digital Arrest', Telangana Couple Lose Rs 30 Lakh To E-Fraud

Nizamabad: A couple from Vinayaknagar here was held for 50 hours under 'digital-arrest' by cybercriminals who extorted Rs 30 lakh, raising alarm over the novel modus operandi of online fraud, police said.

Elaborating on the matter, police said the victim received a WhatsApp video call from an unknown number at 9 am on Sunday. The callers, impersonating as officials of Mumbai Police, showed fake ID cards and alleged that his bank account was linked to a money laundering case. Claiming to have "digitally arrested" him, they sent forged notices in the names of the CBI, TRAI, and RBI, further intimidating the victim.

Warning him not to disconnect the video call, cybercriminals virtually confined him and his wife to their home until 11:30 am on Tuesday, and demanded Rs 30 lakh from the couple to "close the case". Fearing imminent arrest, the victim believed in their version and transferred the amount online.

After discovering that the victim has gold deposits in his bank locker, the fraudsters tried to extract more money. When the victim contacted a friend to pledge the gold, the latter grew suspicious and alerted him about the scam. Realising that he had already been conned, the victim dialled 1930, the Cybercrime Helpline, to complain.

Acting on the information, the Nizamabad Cybercrime Police swiftly intervened and managed to freeze Rs 20 lakh out of the Rs 30 lakh transferred amount. However, the criminals had already withdrawn the remaining Rs 10 lakh by the time.

Cybercrime DSP Venkateswara Rao said an investigation has been launched to trace the culprits and urged citizens to stay vigilant against such frauds and to verify claims of any law enforcement agency before responding.