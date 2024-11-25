Uncle-Nephew Meet Powers Rumblings In Maha Political Circle

Satara: Priti Sangma, the occasion to mark the death anniversary of the late Yashwantrao Chavan in Karad, sparked rumblings on the meeting of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and his nephew Rohit Pawar, both of whom attended the programme. Rohit won a landslide victory in the Karjat Jamkhed assembly seat on an NCP (SP) ticket.

In the memorial program, Pawar paid homage to the late stalwart of Maharashtra politics followed by his nephew Rohit. Afterwards, they came face-to-face while the senior Pawar asked Rohit for a darshan which the latter did. During that time, Ajit made a sarcastic remark, "You read it in a short time, wise man, if I had a meeting, . . .". This caused a lot of laughter at the venue of the event. Following this, Rohit also walked away with laughter.

To media queries about the banter, Ajit said, "If my uncle Sharad Pawar had come, I would have also had darshan of him. Therefore, it was seen that Karad had a good connection with Priti Sangam in Kaka Putana".

However, there have been discussions about the NCP patriarch skipping the event.

It's noteworthy that NCP (SP) working president and Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule said her party, which won just 10 seats in the Maharashtra assembly elections, will introspect over the poll results and pledged to work towards a capable, inclusive and progressive state.

In a statement on X, the Baramati Lok Sabha member on Sunday said they respect the people’s mandate and promised to rebuild the party and would move forward with determination despite its dismal show. The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and its Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) collectively bagged only 46 of the state’s 288 assembly seats.