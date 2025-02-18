ETV Bharat / state

Uncertainty Over BJP Delhi CM Face: A Look At Swearing-in Delays In National Capital

Preparations underway for Delhi Chief Minister's oath-taking ceremony at Ramlila Maidan Delhi, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. The next chief minister of Delhi along with the council of ministers is likely to take oath at the Ramlila Maidan on February 20. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Amid uncertainty over the BJP's Chief Ministerial candidate for Delhi ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is raising questions over the delay in the CM face announcement.

However, this is not the first time that the swearing-in ceremony of the CM has been delayed in the national capital.

In the run-up to the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for February 20 when the leader of the BJP Legislative Party will take oath for the post of Chief Minister, let us have a look at past instances when the swearing-in was delayed.

Longest Time Taken For Oath Ceremony--- 2013: It was the year 2013, when the Congress party, which was in power in Delhi for 15 years for three consecutive terms, lost the elections. In the 2013 assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party won 28 seats while BJP was at number one with 32 seats. Congress was relegated to number three by winning 8 seats.

The then Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung had first invited the BJP to form the government. But since the BJP did not have the numbers, Harshvardhan, who was elected as the leader of the legislative party, did not stake claim to form the government. Under the circumstances, the Congress decided to support the Aam Aadmi Party from outside and it was decided that the government would be formed under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal of the Aam Aadmi Party. This entire process took a total of 20 days. The results of the 2013 assembly elections were declared on 8 December and the swearing-in ceremony for the post of Chief Minister was held on 28 December at Ramlila Maidan.

Let us have a look at the delay in the swearing-in ceremony after the last assembly elections:

Year 1993: