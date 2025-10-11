Uncertainty Looms Over Maoist Leadership As Telangana DGP Denies Confirmation Of Devji's Appointment
Sources said following a series of heavy losses in encounters, discussions have begun within the Maoist politburo and central committee about laying down arms temporarily.
Published : October 11, 2025 at 5:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: Uncertainty looms large over the leadership of the Maoist party following the killing of its general secretary Nambala Keshavrao alias Baswaraj in an encounter at Gundekot in Dandakaranya of Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on May 21.
Speculation is rife that Thippiri Tirupati, alias Devji, a politburo member from Korutla in Jagtial district of Telangana, has taken over the party leadership. Both the Chhattisgarh Police and the Telangana Intelligence Department had reportedly indicated the same, and the news was widely circulated on social media and mainstream outlets.
However, recent developments have cast a spell of doubt on those claims. Following a series of surrenders by Maoist leaders, intelligence agencies have reportedly concluded that no new general secretary has been appointed yet. The assessment is based on information gathered from former Maoists who have surrendered and joined the mainstream recently.
Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar Shivdhar Reddy told the media on Friday, during the surrender of three Maoist State Committee members, that there is no accurate or confirmed information regarding the appointment of a new general secretary.
He also confirmed that there are internal differences among the top Maoist leadership. "There are indeed divisions within the leadership, indicated by the series of letters circulated in recent weeks,” he said.
Split over Ceasefire Talks
Sources indicate that after suffering a series of heavy losses in encounters, discussions have begun within the Maoist politburo and central committee about laying down arms temporarily.
Senior leader Mallojula Venugopal Rao, alias Sonu, has been issuing open letters proposing a temporary ceasefire and peace talks with the central and state governments. Several regional bureaus in Dandakaranya and even the Sikasa wing have reportedly expressed support for his proposal.
Prominent leaders such as central committee member Malla Rajireddy, and senior cadres Takkalpalli Vasudevarao alias Asanna, Padakal Swamy, and Rajman are said to be favourably inclined towards Sonu's initiative. Many of them are also expected to join the Janajeevana Sravanthi (mainstream life movement) soon.
At the same time, reports suggest that Devji and another top leader, Hidma, are opposing the ceasefire proposal. Neither of them, nor former commander Ganapathi, has issued any public response yet. Overall, these developments indicate that a "two-line struggle" between those advocating for temporary peace talks and those insisting on armed resistance is currently dividing the Maoist leadership.
