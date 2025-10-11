ETV Bharat / state

Uncertainty Looms Over Maoist Leadership As Telangana DGP Denies Confirmation Of Devji's Appointment

Hyderabad: Uncertainty looms large over the leadership of the Maoist party following the killing of its general secretary Nambala Keshavrao alias Baswaraj in an encounter at Gundekot in Dandakaranya of Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on May 21.

Speculation is rife that Thippiri Tirupati, alias Devji, a politburo member from Korutla in Jagtial district of Telangana, has taken over the party leadership. Both the Chhattisgarh Police and the Telangana Intelligence Department had reportedly indicated the same, and the news was widely circulated on social media and mainstream outlets.

However, recent developments have cast a spell of doubt on those claims. Following a series of surrenders by Maoist leaders, intelligence agencies have reportedly concluded that no new general secretary has been appointed yet. The assessment is based on information gathered from former Maoists who have surrendered and joined the mainstream recently.

Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar Shivdhar Reddy told the media on Friday, during the surrender of three Maoist State Committee members, that there is no accurate or confirmed information regarding the appointment of a new general secretary.

He also confirmed that there are internal differences among the top Maoist leadership. "There are indeed divisions within the leadership, indicated by the series of letters circulated in recent weeks,” he said.