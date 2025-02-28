ETV Bharat / state

Unauthorised BPL Cards Pose Major Challenge for Karnataka Government; Over 70% Households Hold These Cards

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government is grappling with the challenge of unauthorised Below Poverty Line (BPL) ration cards. The Congress-led government, already burdened by its five guarantee schemes, is facing difficulties due to the widespread issue of ineligible BPL cardholders. In many districts, over 70% of the population possesses BPL cards, raising concerns about the accuracy of these allocations.

Government Struggles With BPL Card Misuse

The Karnataka government is trying to ensure that its five key welfare guarantees reach eligible beneficiaries. However, the government is in a dilemma due to the "rampant misuse of BPL cards". The financial strain of extending these benefits to a larger-than-expected population is significant. To address the issue, the Food and Civil Supplies Department has initiated a campaign at the Panchayat level to identify and penalise ineligible BPL cardholders.

Karnataka Tops Southern States In BPL Card Distribution

According to the Food and Civil Supplies Department, as per the 2011 Census, Karnataka has issued BPL cards to 66% of its population. The Centre's guidelines allow for the distribution of BPL cards to 50% of the urban and 75% of the rural population. However, Karnataka’s overall distribution has surpassed this limit, making it the state with the highest number of BPL cards in South India.

In comparison, Kerala has distributed BPL cards to 45.59% of its population, Tamil Nadu to 48.81%, Telangana to 54%, Andhra Pradesh to 63.79%, and Maharashtra to 58.47%.

State BPL Card Distribution (%) Karnataka 66 Andhra Pradesh 63.79 Maharashtra 58.47 Telangana 54 Tamil Nadu 48.81 Kerala 45.59

Breakdown of BPL Cards

As per government records, Karnataka has distributed 10,80,233 BPL cards under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY), covering 44,00,620 members. Additionally, 1,01,03,420 cards have been issued under the Priority Household (PHH/BPL) category, covering 3,58,71,266 members. In total, 1,11,83,653 BPL cards have been issued under the AAY/PHH/BPL categories, benefiting 4,02,71,886 individuals.

The Karnataka government has also issued 16,62,905 additional PHH/BPL cards, covering 47,32,990 members. This brings the total number of BPL cards in the state to 1,28,46,558, benefiting 4,50,04,876 people. Meanwhile, 25,29,915 Non-Priority Household (NPHH/APL) cards have been issued, covering 86,68,366 members.