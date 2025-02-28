Unauthorised BPL Cards Pose Major Challenge for Karnataka Government; Over 70% Households Hold These Cards

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government is grappling with the challenge of unauthorised Below Poverty Line (BPL) ration cards. The Congress-led government, already burdened by its five guarantee schemes, is facing difficulties due to the widespread issue of ineligible BPL cardholders. In many districts, over 70% of the population possesses BPL cards, raising concerns about the accuracy of these allocations.
Government Struggles With BPL Card Misuse
The Karnataka government is trying to ensure that its five key welfare guarantees reach eligible beneficiaries. However, the government is in a dilemma due to the "rampant misuse of BPL cards". The financial strain of extending these benefits to a larger-than-expected population is significant. To address the issue, the Food and Civil Supplies Department has initiated a campaign at the Panchayat level to identify and penalise ineligible BPL cardholders.
Karnataka Tops Southern States In BPL Card Distribution
According to the Food and Civil Supplies Department, as per the 2011 Census, Karnataka has issued BPL cards to 66% of its population. The Centre's guidelines allow for the distribution of BPL cards to 50% of the urban and 75% of the rural population. However, Karnataka’s overall distribution has surpassed this limit, making it the state with the highest number of BPL cards in South India.
In comparison, Kerala has distributed BPL cards to 45.59% of its population, Tamil Nadu to 48.81%, Telangana to 54%, Andhra Pradesh to 63.79%, and Maharashtra to 58.47%.
|State
|BPL Card Distribution (%)
|Karnataka
|66
|Andhra Pradesh
|63.79
|Maharashtra
|58.47
|Telangana
|54
|Tamil Nadu
|48.81
|Kerala
|45.59
Breakdown of BPL Cards
As per government records, Karnataka has distributed 10,80,233 BPL cards under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY), covering 44,00,620 members. Additionally, 1,01,03,420 cards have been issued under the Priority Household (PHH/BPL) category, covering 3,58,71,266 members. In total, 1,11,83,653 BPL cards have been issued under the AAY/PHH/BPL categories, benefiting 4,02,71,886 individuals.
The Karnataka government has also issued 16,62,905 additional PHH/BPL cards, covering 47,32,990 members. This brings the total number of BPL cards in the state to 1,28,46,558, benefiting 4,50,04,876 people. Meanwhile, 25,29,915 Non-Priority Household (NPHH/APL) cards have been issued, covering 86,68,366 members.
District-Wise Distribution
In eight districts, over 80% of the population holds BPL cards, raising concerns about the accuracy of poverty data. Notably, in Mandya, where the total population is 16.92 lakh, 15.33 lakh people (90.6%) possess BPL cards. Similarly, in Ramanagara, out of 10.49 lakh people, 9.29 lakh (88.6%) have BPL cards. Other districts with alarmingly high BPL card coverage include Hassan (86.9%), Chamarajanagar (86.8%), Tumakuru (85.6%), Haveri (84.5%), Chikkamagaluru (81.6%), and Chitradurga (81.3%).
In 13 other districts, over 70% of the population holds BPL cards. These include Chikkaballapura (79%), Davangere (79%), Uttara Kannada (77.7%), Koppal (71.1%), Shivamogga (76.5%), Gadag (76.8%), Kolar (74.9%), Belagavi (74.3%), Raichur (73.3%), Yadgir (72.2%), Bagalkote (72.4%), Udupi (71.5%), and Bengaluru Rural (70.9%).
An additional eight districts have between 60% and 69% of their population holding BPL cards. These include Vijayanagara, Mysuru, Vijayapura, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Dharwad, Ballari, and Kodagu.
Among all districts, only Dakshina Kannada and Bengaluru Urban have relatively lower BPL card distribution. In Dakshina Kannada, only 52.6% of the population holds BPL cards, while in Bengaluru Urban, where the total population is approximately 1.14 crore, only 34.03 lakh people (23.5%) have BPL cards.
More BPL Cards In Districts with Lower Poverty Rates
A surprising trend has emerged wherein districts with relatively lower poverty levels, as per the 2023 Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI), have an unusually high number of BPL cardholders. For instance:
- In Mandya, where the poverty rate is just 2.47%, 90.6% of the population holds BPL cards.
- In Ramanagara, with a poverty rate of 0.88%, 88.6% have BPL cards.
- In Hassan, where poverty stands at 2.43%, 86.9% possess BPL cards.
- In Chamarajanagar, where poverty is at 5.15%, 86.8% have BPL cards.
- In Tumakuru, with a poverty rate of 4.69%, 85.6% of the population holds BPL cards.
Similar discrepancies are observed in other districts, raising concerns about the misuse of the BPL card system.
Government's Response
Food and Civil Supplies Minister K.H. Muniyappa stated, "Ineligible BPL cardholders must surrender their ration cards. We are conducting an identification drive at the Panchayat level and will impose penalties on those found guilty. We have already urged ineligible cardholders to return their BPL cards. Our goal is to detect and cancel unauthorised ration cards while ensuring fair distribution through the public distribution system."
