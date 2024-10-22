Unaccounted Cash Worth Rs 5 Crore Seized In Pune Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024

Pune: The Pune Rural Police in Maharashtra on Monday seized a major cash haul worth Rs 5 crore from a car amid the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) which came into effect in the state on October 15 for the upcoming Assembly Elections.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut alleged that Rs 15 crore cash had been seized from the car belonging to the sitting MLA of the Eknath Shinde led faction of the Shiv Sena.
A senior police official said that the unaccounted cash was seized by the Pune Rural Police at Shivapur Toll Booth along the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway during a routine checking on Monday evening. Police have launched further investigation into the case.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut linked the cash haul with a sitting MLA of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.
In a post on X, Sanjay Raut, without naming the MLA, wrote, "Mindhe has sent Rs 75 crore to each MLA and this is the first installment of Rs 15 crore".
मिंधे टोळीतील एका आमदाराच्या गाडीत खेड शिवापूर टोल नाक्यावर १५ कोटी सापडले!— Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) October 21, 2024
हे आमदार कोण?
काय झाडी…
काय डोंगर….
मिंधे यांनी निवडणुकीसाठी प्रत्येक उमेदवारास ७५ कोटी पाठवले
१५ कोटी चा हा पहिला हप्ता!
काय बापू..
किती हे खोके?
@ECISVEEP
@AmitShah
pic.twitter.com/tb7DuPWV3W
The model code of conduct for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 came into effect on October 15 when the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the polls.
As per the schedule by the ECI, Maharashtra Assembly will have a single-phase poll on November 20 while Jharkhand Assembly will have a two-phase poll on November 13 and 20. The counting of votes for both states will be held on November 23.
Read more: