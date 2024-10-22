ETV Bharat / state

Unaccounted Cash Worth Rs 5 Crore Seized In Pune Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024

Pune: The Pune Rural Police in Maharashtra on Monday seized a major cash haul worth Rs 5 crore from a car amid the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) which came into effect in the state on October 15 for the upcoming Assembly Elections.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut alleged that Rs 15 crore cash had been seized from the car belonging to the sitting MLA of the Eknath Shinde led faction of the Shiv Sena.

A senior police official said that the unaccounted cash was seized by the Pune Rural Police at Shivapur Toll Booth along the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway during a routine checking on Monday evening. Police have launched further investigation into the case.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut linked the cash haul with a sitting MLA of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.