'Unacceptable In Secular Kerala': Agri Minister Boycotts Event At Raj Bhavan Over Display Of 'RSS-Linked Bharatamba Picture'

Thiruvananthapuram: A fresh controversy has erupted after state Agriculture minister P Prasad boycotted an event organised at Kerala Raj Bhavan on the occasion of World Environment Day today, in protest against installation of a Bharatamba image "associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)" on stage inside the premises.

The minister accused Governor Rajendra Arlekar, also a former RSS leader, of turning Raj Bhavan into an RSS venue. After the minister objected to use of "politically symbolic image" in the government programme, the event was shifted to the Secretariat.

As per reports, the Agriculture Department officials requested that the picture be removed from the stage, however, office of Raj Bhavan informed that the permanently installed picture could not be removed. Subsequently, the minister decided to boycott the event at Raj Bhavan, post which the Agriculture Department shifted the event to the Secretariat Durbar Hall.

On World Environment Day, the Agriculture Department had planned to hold celebrations at Raj Bhavan. The detailed schedule of the event was shared by Raj Bhavan officials with the Agriculture Minister's office. The first item on the agenda was to offer flowers to the portrait of Bharatamba. Seeing this, Agriculture Minister P Prasad asked the Raj Bhavan officials to send this picture on WhatsApp. After receiving the image, the minister noticed that it was the picture of Bharatamba carrying the saffron flag "associated with the RSS". Disturbed, he asked the Raj Bhavan authorities to replace the image.

Raj Bhavan officials, who said they would discuss with the Governor and identify the issue, later informed the minister that the Governor has informed that the picture could not be changed.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, minister Prasad said he immediately replied that the ceremony could not be held there, and subsequently the programme was shifted to the Secretariat Durbar Hall.

"Raj Bhavan is a Constitutional office. We cannot agree to the use of symbol of any political party there," the minister told media after the programme at the Secretariat. "An attempt was being made to include the image used by the RSS in the country in the programme. The event was shifted to the Secretariat after government informed Raj Bhavan about the same. This is an act that cannot be justified in any way on the part of Raj Bhavan," he stated.

"Raj Bhavan should not be made a platform for narrow party politics. Think about how it would be interpreted if the CPI's election symbol is displayed in an Agriculture Department programme tomorrow. Trying to establish things that are not mentioned in the Constitution is unacceptable. What happened is unacceptable for secular Kerala. The same picture has never been seen in Raj Bhavan before. What came out of Raj Bhavan is something that cannot be included in a government programme. The picture sent by the Governor's office is being used by the RSS. It is unacceptable for external forces without constitutional authority to control Raj Bhavan," the minister added.

Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan also came down heavily on the Raj Bhavan, and accused Governor Rajendra Arlekar of making Raj Bhavan an RSS venue and platform for Sangh Parivar propaganda. "The Governor had invited RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy to deliver a speech at a function organised at Raj Bhavan in the backdrop of Operation Sindoor. Throughout the speech, Gurumurthy insulted and abused former Congress Prime Ministers," he said.

Criticising such actions, Satheesan demanded that the government's protest be conveyed to the Chief Minister and Raj Bhavan. He stated firmly that Raj Bhavan will not be allowed to become the headquarters of the RSS and demanded a response from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the issue.