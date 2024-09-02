ETV Bharat / state

Unable To Repay Loan, Uttar Pradesh Couple, Daughter Die During Treatment After Suicide Attempt

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh): A couple and their daughter died during treatment at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district, where they were admitted after reportedly attempting suicide, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Sapnavat village in Kapurpur area last night, two days after bank agents had visited the family to pressurise them to pay the loan installments. The deceased have been identified as Sanjeev Rana, his wife Premvati and daughter Payal.

The couple lived in Sapnavat village with their three children, Payal and two sons, Rinku and Pintu. Some time back, Sanjeev had taken a loan from a private bank to bear his children's education expenses. Initially, he paid the installments on time but his financial condition deteriorated and he failed to make the payments.

Following which, bank agents started pressuring them to clear the installments. On August 31, five persons from the bank came to the village to meet the family. They asked Sanjeev to pay the installments and the latter assured that all payments will be cleared within a few days.

Hours after the bank agents had left, the couple and their daughter attempted suicide.

All three were in critical condition and rushed to the hospital, where they died during treatment. On information, a team from the local police station reached the spot and questioned the neighbours.