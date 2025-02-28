Unable To Afford Treatment, Parents Keep Mentally-Challenged Daughter Chained For 25 Years In Malda

Malda: Walking into Shailpur village under Englishbazar block of West Bengal's Malda district, one will come to a dilapidated hut by the roadside and catch a bizarre sight of a woman shackled in chains tied to a bamboo pole in the veranda. Golbanu has spent the last two and a half decades of her life chained in the veranda of her home.

Golbanu is mentally challenged and as per the Aadhar Card, she is 37 years old. Two of her siblings also suffer from similar mental ailments but are not shackled in chains like her. Presently, her siblings are not at home and nobody could tell anything about their whereabouts.

Golbanu's father, Sheikh Jakkar, aged 75, worked as a daily wage earner but quit his work some years back due to old age related problems. Her mother, Maleka Bibi rears goats and is also over 60 years old. The elderly couple has four daughters, one of whom has been married off and the remaining three are mentally challenged.

Fifteen years ago, the district administration took the three girls to the Berhampur Mental Hospital for treatment. Although the treatment was free, but the cost incurred by the couple in travelling to the hospital and arranging food was a burden for them. Thus, after 10 days, Jakkar brought his daughters home.

When ETV Bharat team went to the village on Thursday, Golbanu was tied to a pole in the veranda. Her father was at home but her mother and two siblings, Julie and Tumpa, were not at home. Neighbors said Maleka Bibi has gone to rear goats but nobody has seen Julie and Tumpa for the last two days.

Jakkar said, "I am forced to tie my daughter because if she is let free then she may leave home and never return. My other daughters don't need to be tied up since they always return home. Although all know about the plight of my daughters, the panchayat has never taken any action to help us. I am unable to work now as I suffer from many ailments. We do not get old-age allowance. My daughters have been receiving humanitarian allowance for a year. I don't know what to do with my daughters. The administration once took my daughters for treatment but it increased my expenses. I brought them home after spending Rs 2,000. It would be better if the government provides some financial assistance to us.”

Zaina Bibi, Jakkar's neighbour said, “The couple is in helpless condition as Jakkar can no longer work. I can't image what will happen to the three daughters once their parents pass off. We have appealed to the government to make arrangements for them in the absence of their parents.”

Umme Salma, a student of Gaur College in Old Malda said, “If the girl is left untied then no one knows where she will go. Such incidents have happened in the past. The financial condition of the family is very bad and they cannot afford threatment for their three daughters. As neighbours, we want a secure future for the three girls."

Tanuja Bibi, head of the Narhatta Gram Panchayat, said, “We don’t have the capacity to help in this case. Moreover, the condition of the panchayat’s funds is also not good. Still, we will discuss the matter in the panchayat meeting and see if some arrangements can be made for them."

District Magistrate Nitin Singhania has assured to look into the matter and take immediate action.