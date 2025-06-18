UN Delegation In Bengal Assesses India-Bangladesh Trade Scenario Amid Diplomatic Tightrope

Siliguri: A 40-member UN delegation visited the India-Bangladesh border in North Bengal to assess the trade situation there. The UN representatives expressed satisfaction with the trade scenario between the two countries through the international border. During the visit, they analysed the potential of increased cross-border trade, focusing on economic and logistical aspects.

The purpose of the inspection was to identify opportunities, challenges, and necessary infrastructure for successful trade initiatives between the countries. Earlier on Tuesday, a 40-member UN delegation arrived at Bagdogra Airport from Delhi. Thereafter, they reached the India-Bangladesh border in Phulbari, adjacent to Siliguri by road. After meeting BSF officials, they inspected the immigration check post.

The delegates examined the issues of the influx, import, and export through the border. Following the inspection, the UN representatives said that they were satisfied with the trade between the two countries through the international border.

Tensions mounted between India and Bangladesh since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh. After the former Bangladesh Prime Minister fled to India, the relationship between Muhammad Yunus-led interim government and New Delhi soured.

However, after the deadlock, import and export between the two countries resumed across the border after the Eid holidays.

After the border was opened, the UN representatives also examined the trade and relations between the neighbouring countries across international borders in East-South Asia or Northeast India.

A member of the UN delegation, Chris Garvey, who is also an economist, said, "We have visited the India-Bangladesh border. Then the India-Nepal border. Basically, the communication system across the international border between the countries in South-East Asia, import and export across the border, and the relations between the two countries were examined. How to maintain good relations between neighboring countries and further improve business were also discussed. We are satisfied with the progress between the two countries. The two countries have launched digital services to speed up their work, which is commendable."

Rajen Sudeshratna, another member of the UN delegation, said, "We basically look at the ground-level problems that exist in trade in border areas. Every country faces many problems in trade. Problems may range from geographical to infrastructure problems in some places. When three countries share borders , trade is done in three places according to different rules. We look at all those aspects and how the government can help with imports and exports, and how to reduce trade costs using digital media."

He continued, "This time, we also held a workshop in Nepal. All the policy makers of Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal, including all the top government officials from customs, revenue department and port authorities were present there. We presented the report to them. We discussed about necessary facilities that should be available in the border areas and what else needs to be done to further promote trade. There were about 45 representatives from the four countries. Today, we visited Kankarvita, Panitanki. Kankarvita is a Panitanki in Nepal and in India. Earlier, we have inspected various places including Jaigaon, the border of Meghalaya towards Bangladesh, Agartala in Tripura for the last three months."