ETV Bharat / state

UKSSSC Paper Leak Case Solved: Dehradun Police Reveals Shocking Details After Arrest Of Mastermind

Dehradun: Police here on Wednesday claimed to have solved the mystery surrounding the leak of photocopies of the question paper for the graduate-level exam conducted by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) on Sunday (September 21). Doon Police made this disclosure after interrogating one Khalid Malik, the alleged mastermind of the paper leak, who was arrested from Haridwar on Tuesday.

According to police, after being taken into custody, Khalid provided many crucial details. He said he had applied at four different exam centres to find a way to leak papers. Out of these, he had identified one centre for his plan. Before the exam, he even conducted a recce of the centre. A day before the exam, he scaled a 6.5-ft wall and hid a mobile phone inside. On the day of exam, he carried out the paper leak, following which the photocopies soon went viral.

However, police said Khalid failed in his attempt to cheat successfully. They said that further evidence, if found during investigation, will be taken into account for further action.

Paper Leak On September 21

On September 21, photos of the UKSSSC exam question paper were leaked by an unknown person. Screenshots of the same circulated on several social media platforms. Following an investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) based on a complaint lodged by UKSSSC, a case was registered at Raipur Police Station under Uttarakhand Competitive Examination (Measures for Prevention and Control of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Ordinance, 2023. Subsequently, Dehradun (Rural) SP was handed over charge of the investigation.

How Khalid's Name Surfaced

During the course of investigation, on September 23, Khalid's sister Sabia was interrogated and arrested. She confessed that she had sent photos of the questions from Khalid's phone to a female Assistant Professor as per Khalid's instructions. The concerned Professor provided answers, which Sabia then sent back to Khalid.

Meanwhile, teams from Dehradun, Haridwar Police and STF carried out joint raids at Khalid's possible hideouts.

Finally, on September 23, the investigating teams caught hold of Khalid. He was brought to Raipur police station, interrogated for hours, and then formally arrested. Police also recovered the mobile phone used by Sabia to forward leaked paper photos. The phone has been sent for forensic examination.

How The Plan Was Made

As per police, Khalid had completed civil engineering diploma in 2013 from a private university in Rajasthan, and then completed his graduation from Hapur, Uttar Pradesh (2013-2015). Earlier, he had applied for several competitive exams but narrowly missed selection. After repeated failures, he planned to smuggle a mobile phone into the exam centre, connect with an outsider, get answers and cheat. To boost his chances, he applied from different districts, so that if he found a centre where hiding a phone was possible, he would sit there for the exam.

How He Met The Asst Professor

Police further revealed that to carry out his devised plan, Khalid needed someone to solve the questions. He contacted a female Assistant Professor in Tehri, whom he had met between 2018 and 2021 while working as a junior engineer on contract in PWD. At that time, the woman worked as a tax inspector in Rishikesh municipality, and her husband was also a PWD contractor.