UKSSSC Paper Leak Case Solved: Dehradun Police Reveals Shocking Details After Arrest Of Mastermind

Published : September 25, 2025 at 8:56 AM IST
Dehradun: Police here on Wednesday claimed to have solved the mystery surrounding the leak of photocopies of the question paper for the graduate-level exam conducted by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) on Sunday (September 21). Doon Police made this disclosure after interrogating one Khalid Malik, the alleged mastermind of the paper leak, who was arrested from Haridwar on Tuesday.
According to police, after being taken into custody, Khalid provided many crucial details. He said he had applied at four different exam centres to find a way to leak papers. Out of these, he had identified one centre for his plan. Before the exam, he even conducted a recce of the centre. A day before the exam, he scaled a 6.5-ft wall and hid a mobile phone inside. On the day of exam, he carried out the paper leak, following which the photocopies soon went viral.
However, police said Khalid failed in his attempt to cheat successfully. They said that further evidence, if found during investigation, will be taken into account for further action.
Paper Leak On September 21
On September 21, photos of the UKSSSC exam question paper were leaked by an unknown person. Screenshots of the same circulated on several social media platforms. Following an investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) based on a complaint lodged by UKSSSC, a case was registered at Raipur Police Station under Uttarakhand Competitive Examination (Measures for Prevention and Control of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Ordinance, 2023. Subsequently, Dehradun (Rural) SP was handed over charge of the investigation.
How Khalid's Name Surfaced
During the course of investigation, on September 23, Khalid's sister Sabia was interrogated and arrested. She confessed that she had sent photos of the questions from Khalid's phone to a female Assistant Professor as per Khalid's instructions. The concerned Professor provided answers, which Sabia then sent back to Khalid.
Meanwhile, teams from Dehradun, Haridwar Police and STF carried out joint raids at Khalid's possible hideouts.
Finally, on September 23, the investigating teams caught hold of Khalid. He was brought to Raipur police station, interrogated for hours, and then formally arrested. Police also recovered the mobile phone used by Sabia to forward leaked paper photos. The phone has been sent for forensic examination.
How The Plan Was Made
As per police, Khalid had completed civil engineering diploma in 2013 from a private university in Rajasthan, and then completed his graduation from Hapur, Uttar Pradesh (2013-2015). Earlier, he had applied for several competitive exams but narrowly missed selection. After repeated failures, he planned to smuggle a mobile phone into the exam centre, connect with an outsider, get answers and cheat. To boost his chances, he applied from different districts, so that if he found a centre where hiding a phone was possible, he would sit there for the exam.
How He Met The Asst Professor
Police further revealed that to carry out his devised plan, Khalid needed someone to solve the questions. He contacted a female Assistant Professor in Tehri, whom he had met between 2018 and 2021 while working as a junior engineer on contract in PWD. At that time, the woman worked as a tax inspector in Rishikesh municipality, and her husband was also a PWD contractor.
Khalid was aware that the woman was preparing for competitive exams and was good at solving such questions. Days before the exam, he called her, saying it was for his sister's preparation. He requested her to help Sabia if she contacted her, the evidence of which is with police.
Four Applications Filed For Exam
According to police, Khalid submitted four applications for the graduate-level exam, two from Tehri Garhwal and two from Haridwar. His centres included Adarsh Bal Sadan Inter College, Bahadurpur Jat (Haridwar) and another in Dhanpura, one of which was very close to his house.
On September 17, Khalid visited Bahadurpur Jat exam centre for a recce but could not enter as it was closed. Three days later, on September 20, he again visited the centre and gathered information. That evening, he found construction work going on at the centre. Using this opportunity, he climbed a 6.5-ft boundary wall, entered the campus, and hid his switched-off cellphone among bricks and grass in the under-construction building near the exam hall.
Role Of His Sister Sabia
On September 21, in the morning, Khalid contacted the Assistant Professor on WhatsApp and sent her some photos of questions. He handed over his phone to his sister Sabia before going inside the exam hall. Her job was to forward the photos to the professor, collect answers and send them back to Khalid.
After frisking, Khalid retrieved the hidden phone, kept it in his jacket, and sat for the test. Being familiar with exam routines, he knew that at the start, invigilators were busy checking OMR sheets.
He clicked photos of three pages of the paper. But nervousness and fear of being caught stopped him from clicking more. Taking permission to go to the bathroom, he sent these photos to Sabia, who forwarded them to the professor. Answers were then sent back to Khalid.
However, he could not look at the answers, as invigilators refused to let him go out again. Eventually, he filled his OMR sheet with guessed answers. Police are verifying this by cross-checking with UKSSSC.
How He Tried To Escape
After the exam, Khalid returned home but soon realised that screenshots of the leaked paper were all over social media. Panicked, he fled with Sabia and the phones to Delhi. He destroyed the SIM cards, enabled factory reset in the phones, and travelled to Lucknow in Avadh-Assam train. On the way, he threw the mobile phone used in the crime into a dustbin in the train coach. Later, he returned to Haridwar by Doon Express and planned to surrender. But before he could surrender, joint police teams arrested him.
What Officials Said
Speaking on the matter, Dehradun (Rural) SP Jaya Baluni, revealed, "So far, no evidence has been found regarding involvement of any organised gang. Khalid failed to fill the leaked answers in his OMR sheet. Further evidence is being collected. People with any proof can share it with the investigators. For this, a phone number and email ID will be issued."
Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government has formulated an SIT under the supervision of a retired High Court judge for this case. Chief Secretary Anand Vardhan informed that SIT has been asked to submit its report within one month. Until then, results of the exam will not be declared.
Police DG Deepam Seth said, "The SIT will function independently and examine all facts. SP (Rural) Jaya Baluni is a thorough professional, she will head the SIT. A retired judge will monitor the entire investigation. Baluni's mobile phone number and email will be shared and it will be available for one month so that anyone with relevant information can directly contact the SIT."
