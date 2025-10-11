ETV Bharat / state

UKSSSC Paper Leak: Graduate Level Exam Cancelled As Inquiry Panel Submits Probe Report To Govt

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has cancelled the graduate level examination, informed the Commission's chairman GM Martolia here on Saturday.

He said the decision was taken at a board meeting after the report of the commission of inquiry on paper leak was released. An order in this regard will be issued soon. The graduate level examination was conducted on September 21 across the state. Around 1,05,000 candidates took the exam. However, the exam was mired in controversy after three pages of the exam paper were allegedly circulated on WhatsApp groups.

Protests followed as candidates alleged paper leak following which Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that the CBI would investigate the case. A single-member commission of inquiry was also constituted under the chairmanship of retired High Court judge UC Dhyani to investigate the matter.