UKSSSC Paper Leak: Graduate Level Exam Cancelled As Inquiry Panel Submits Probe Report To Govt
The inquiry panel submitted its report to the Chief Minister who commended its efforts to seek public opinion on the issue.
Published : October 11, 2025 at 3:23 PM IST
Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has cancelled the graduate level examination, informed the Commission's chairman GM Martolia here on Saturday.
He said the decision was taken at a board meeting after the report of the commission of inquiry on paper leak was released. An order in this regard will be issued soon. The graduate level examination was conducted on September 21 across the state. Around 1,05,000 candidates took the exam. However, the exam was mired in controversy after three pages of the exam paper were allegedly circulated on WhatsApp groups.
Protests followed as candidates alleged paper leak following which Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that the CBI would investigate the case. A single-member commission of inquiry was also constituted under the chairmanship of retired High Court judge UC Dhyani to investigate the matter.
Recently, the Commission brainstormed on all the points related to the investigation. Along with this, in many cities including Dehradun and Haldwani, a public dialogue was conducted with the candidates and teachers during which the demand for cancelling the exam gained strength.
The inquiry commission submitted its report to the Chief Minister who said UKSSSC conducted the public hearings in a short time and received suggestions from the candidates and concerned parties and submitted the report, which is commendable.
The Chief Minister said the state government will examine the report and take a decision in the interest of the candidates. He said the case has been recommended for CBI investigation. so as to ensure complete impartiality in the probe.
