ETV Bharat / state

UKSSSC Paper Leak Case: Candidate Held For Forging Documents, Applying From Multiple Centres

Dehradun: In a fresh development in the ongoing UKSSSC paper leak investigation in Uttarakhand, police on Saturday arrested a candidate accused of manipulating documents and applying for the exam from multiple examination centres.

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission had scheduled the written examination for the posts of Cooperative Inspector Class 2 and Assistant Development Officer on October 5, but it was postponed following irregularities in candidate data. A Commission-led data analysis flagged one suspicious applicant, prompting a formal request to police for a detailed investigation.

Acting on the complaint, Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh initiated a confidential inquiry, which revealed that Surendra Kumar, a resident of Kanakpur, Bhojpur Modinagar in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, had submitted three different applications using three separate mobile numbers for the same exam. His documents and submitted certificates were later found to be forged.

According to the police, Kumar used fake educational and identity credentials to overcome the eligibility criteria, particularly the age limit, and registered himself at three centres, Tehri, Haridwar, and Dehradun. He also possessed a Uttarakhand permanent resident certificate, which was recovered during the probe.