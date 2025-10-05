UKSSSC Paper Leak Case: Candidate Held For Forging Documents, Applying From Multiple Centres
Surendra Kumar, a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, had submitted three different applications using three separate mobile numbers for the same exam.
Dehradun: In a fresh development in the ongoing UKSSSC paper leak investigation in Uttarakhand, police on Saturday arrested a candidate accused of manipulating documents and applying for the exam from multiple examination centres.
The Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission had scheduled the written examination for the posts of Cooperative Inspector Class 2 and Assistant Development Officer on October 5, but it was postponed following irregularities in candidate data. A Commission-led data analysis flagged one suspicious applicant, prompting a formal request to police for a detailed investigation.
Acting on the complaint, Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh initiated a confidential inquiry, which revealed that Surendra Kumar, a resident of Kanakpur, Bhojpur Modinagar in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, had submitted three different applications using three separate mobile numbers for the same exam. His documents and submitted certificates were later found to be forged.
According to the police, Kumar used fake educational and identity credentials to overcome the eligibility criteria, particularly the age limit, and registered himself at three centres, Tehri, Haridwar, and Dehradun. He also possessed a Uttarakhand permanent resident certificate, which was recovered during the probe.
Inspector Mukesh Tyagi, in charge of the Special Operations Group (SOG), registered a case against Kumar at Raipur Police Station for fraudulent intent and cheating in the government recruitment process. The accused was detained for questioning.
Police sources revealed that Kumar, born on April 1, 1988, holds an actual BA degree but had systematically altered his birth date to January 1, 1995, in official records. He allegedly reappeared for high school in 2012 and for intermediate in 2014 in Ghazipur (U.P.) to produce fresh certificates showing the falsified birth date. He later obtained two BA degrees, one from Rajasthan in 2012 and another from Solan, Himachal Pradesh in 2018, to further support his credentials.
Interrogation confirmed that Kumar works as a private school teacher in Pilkhua, Hapur, where his wife is also employed as a teacher. His forged documents were created to meet the age limit for government jobs and gain an unfair advantage in competitive examinations. Following the questioning, the police arrested him on the spot.
