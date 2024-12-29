ETV Bharat / state

U'khand: BJP Announces Candidates For All 11 Mayoral Seats

There are a total of 30,83,500 voters in Uttarakhand, out of which 14,93,519 are women, 15,89,467 are men, and 514 others.

U'khand: BJP Announces Candidates For All 11 Mayoral Seats
By PTI

Published : 2 minutes ago

Dehradun: The BJP on Sunday announced its candidates for 11 mayoral seats in Uttarakhand for the forthcoming urban local body polls.

The party first announced its candidates for six seats and then for the remaining five. Kiran Jaisal is the party's candidate for the mayor's post in Haridwar, Asha Upadhyay for Shrinagar, Shailendra Rawat for Kotdwar, Kalpana Devlal for Pithoragarh, Ajay Verma for Almora and Vikas Sharma for Rudrapur.

BJP has fielded Saurabh Thapliyal for Dehradun mayor, Shambhu Paswan for Rishikesh, Anita Devi Aggrawal for Roorkee, Gajraj Singh Bisht for Haldwani and Dipak Bali for Kashipur.

Elections to the 100 civic bodies in the state including 11 municipal corporations, 43 municipal councils and 46 nagar panchayats are scheduled to be held on January 23. Polling will be held using ballot papers and the results will be announced on January 25.

At present, BJP is the dominant party in the civic bodies of Uttarakhand. There are a total of 30,83,500 voters in the state out of which 14,93,519 are women, 15,89,467 are men and 514 others.

