U'khand: BJP Announces Candidates For All 11 Mayoral Seats

Dehradun: The BJP on Sunday announced its candidates for 11 mayoral seats in Uttarakhand for the forthcoming urban local body polls.

The party first announced its candidates for six seats and then for the remaining five. Kiran Jaisal is the party's candidate for the mayor's post in Haridwar, Asha Upadhyay for Shrinagar, Shailendra Rawat for Kotdwar, Kalpana Devlal for Pithoragarh, Ajay Verma for Almora and Vikas Sharma for Rudrapur.

BJP has fielded Saurabh Thapliyal for Dehradun mayor, Shambhu Paswan for Rishikesh, Anita Devi Aggrawal for Roorkee, Gajraj Singh Bisht for Haldwani and Dipak Bali for Kashipur.