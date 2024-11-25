ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: UKD Leader Crushed To Death While Coming Out Of Wedding Venue; Truck Goes On Rampage

Besides Uttarakhand Kranti Dal ex-president Trivendra Singh, another man also met same fate at Indramani Badoni Chowk in Rishikesh after they were hit by truck.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Rishikesh: Former president of Uttarakhand Kranti Dal Trivendra Singh Panwar was among two dead while three others sustained serious injury when an over speeding truck loaded with cement hit several vehicles in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh on Sunday. The horrific accident took place when people were standing on the roadside outside the wedding hall located near Indramani Badoni Chowk on Dehradun Road. In the accident, a man, who was later identified as a resident of Shergarh Doiwala died on the spot.

Trivendra Singh Panwar, who was injured in this accident, was rushed to AIIMS in Rishikesh, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Three other injured persons are undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Rishikesh. The condition of all three is said to be still critical.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sandeep Negi, who rushed to the accident site, said,"Trivendra Singh Panwar, who was coming out of the wedding venue of a former state minister's son, came under the wheels of the speeding truck and was rushed to the hospital. There, doctors declared him dead. Besides him, another person also died."

Locals said Panwar, who reached a venue at Indramani Badoni Chowk in Rishikesh to attend the wedding of a former state minister's son, had no inkling about what was in store for him when he came out of the venue. He met with the accident when an uncontrollable truck came crushing several vehicles. Trivendra Panwar sustained grievous injury as he was crushed under the wheels of the truck. During this time, another youth died on the spot in the same manner. The driver of the truck fled after the accident. The police launched a hunt for him.

