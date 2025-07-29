UK's University Of Bristol Gets UGC Nod To Set Up Campus In Mumbai, To Start Operations From 2026

New Delhi: UK's University of Bristol has received nod from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to set up a campus in Mumbai, and is set to start operations in 2026, officials said on Tuesday. One the occasion of the fifth anniversary of India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the University of Bristol received a letter of intent from the Indian government to create a new Enterprise Campus in Mumbai.

According to officials, the University of Bristol chose Mumbai due to the city’s strong reputation for technology, innovation and the arts areas which align closely with Bristol's own strengths – with a planned location close to central Mumbai.

The Mumbai Enterprise Campus will be the first international campus that the University of Bristol will be establishing, enabling the institution to deliver world-class education in-country, expanding access and creating real, long-term impact for students, educators, and communities alike in Mumbai, India and the region more broadly.

Graduates from the India campus will benefit from global-standard curricula and strong industry linkages, creating seamless pathways to international careers while strengthening India’s skilled workforce.

"We are absolutely delighted to announce our intention to create a new campus in Mumbai which would mark a pivotal transformation in our 150-year history and a powerful, globally inclusive future we are proud to build in partnership. Developing an in-country base has long been part of our international strategy and supports our ambition to be a top 50 global university," Evelyn Welch, Vice Chancellor and President of the University of Bristol, said.

"Less than two weeks ago, we launched the UK’s most powerful supercomputer in Bristol, and next year we will be opening the doors to our new Temple Quarter Enterprise Campus. At such an important time for the University, we are pleased to develop partnerships across the globe which will have meaningful impact," he said.

Bristol’s Mumbai Enterprise Campus will bring together industry, academics, students and partners within a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem. Mirroring the University’s new Temple Quarter Enterprise Campus, due to open in September 2026, it will focus on how data, AI and immersive technologies meet and will have a distinctive emphasis on innovation, interdisciplinary education and inclusion.

Initial subjects taught will focus on areas of global distinction for Bristol such as data science, economics, finance and investment, immersive arts and financial technology, expanding to computer science and AI, business and management. The University is also planning to offer scholarships as part of its award-winning Think Big programme.