Ujjain: Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain celebrated the Holi festival on Friday with traditional zeal and devotion. The festivities began with the offering of herbal gulal to Lord Mahakal during the morning Bhasma Aarti. As part of the ceremony, a garland made of makhana was also offered to the deity. However, due to heightened security measures, the temple committee decided not to allow devotees to take gulal inside the temple this year. Despite this, a large number of devotees witnessed the celebrations at the temple.

As in previous years, many devotees expressed their desire to celebrate Holi in the sanctum sanctorum with gulal, but after the fire incident in 2024 that injured several people, including priests and temple staff, security protocols were reinforced. Devotees were allowed to attend Darshan and the aarti, but no gulal was distributed to them for celebrating Holi. During the Bhasma Aarti, only herbal gulal was applied to Lord Mahakal.

Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple Hosts Holi Festivities With Traditional Rituals Amid Tightened Security (ETV Bharat)

Gulal was also offered to Lord Mahakaleshwar on Thursday, and before the evening aarti, the same was presented to other deities in the temple, including Lord Shri Chandramouleshwar, Shri Koteshwar-Shri Rameshwar, and Shri Veerbhadra. As per the Holika Dahan tradition, the priests of the temple also performed a ritualistic worship of the Holika fire, marking the symbolic burning of evil.

Although the vibrant colours typically associated with Holi were not visible this year, the faith and devotion of the crowds remained unaffected. The devotees remember the legend of Prahlad and the triumph of good over evil through the story of Holika's end.