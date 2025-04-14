Ujjain Sets World Record As 50,000 Devotees Dine Together on Hanuman Jayanti

Ujjain: As many as 50,000 people participated in 'Nagar Bhoj' (a grand community feast) on Sunday on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti at the ancient Jaiveer Hanuman Temple in Ujjain's Ambapura, displaying devotion and unity. The event, organised by the Jaiveer Hanuman temple Committee, set a new world record and was officially recognised by the Golden Book of World Records in the category of "Largest Serving Of Central Indian Cuisine In Mass Feast."

The feast included traditional Malwa delicacies like Dal Bafla, Kadhi, and Laddu. It was served as 'Prasad', and thousands of devotees gathered around tables and chairs to eat it.

Dr Manish Vishnoi, Asia Head of the Golden Book of World Records and Judge Vedant Joshi attended the ceremony to officially record and certify the achievement. The organisers were presented with the world record certificates in a special ceremony held during the event.

Sunil Chavand, the lead organiser from the temple committee, shared that the Nagar Bhoj has been a continuous tradition for the past 20 years. "Our devotion to Lord Jaiveer Hanuman motivates us every year. But this year was historic, and so we invited the record team," Chavand said.

Highlighting the scale of the event, Chavand revealed that over 600 volunteers served food, while 70 members began preparing the meal early morning. The preparation required massive quantities of ingredients like 45 quintals of Bafla flour, seven quintals of Tuar Dal, five quintals of vurd, 6 quintals of semolina, 200 litres of milk, 25 cans of desi Ghee, and 60 Kg of dry fruits.

Dr Vishnoi praised the patience and cooperation of the crowd and the volunteers. He said, "This record reflects Ujjain's spiritual energy and incredible organising spirit. It was a celebration not just of faith, but of culture and community."