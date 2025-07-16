Priest, His Family Ostracised Over Temple Renovation At Village In MP's Ujjain

Ujjain: A priest and his family have been ostracised by residents of Pirjhalar village over a dispute regarding renovation of a 300-year-old temple.

The villagers, took the decision, in a meeting held at the temple on July 14. The villagers issued a diktat imposing a fine of Rs 51,000 on anyone coming in contact with the priest Poonam Chand Chaudhary and his family. The diktat further prevents barbers and workers from visiting Chaudhary's residence in the village.

The villagers have also asked the local school authorities to expel children from the Chaudhary family. Pirjhalar is 10 km away from Badnagar tehsil in Ujjain district. The village, with a population of around 4,000, is inhabited primarily by people from Mali, Rajput and Patel communities.

Villagers at the meeting where it was decided to boycott Poonam Chand Chaudhary and his family (ETV Bharat)

Kamal Chaudhary, son of Poonam Chand said, the approximately 300-year-old Dev Dharmaraj Devnarayan temple is located on government land in the village. "Four generations of our family have been serving the temple as priests. As many as 40 families of our community (Chaudhary) collected Rs 7 lakh for renovating the temple. But the rest of the village wants to install the idol at a new shrine to be built at the village square. We did not agree to it," he said.

The priest's family said the temple should be renovated or another shrine be built two km away from the village. But the majority of the villagers want to build the shrine at the village square, the entire society does not want this. As the dispute worsened, the boycott diktat was issued.

Kamal, Poonam Chand's other son said he has three children who study in a private school near the village but since the boycott, they are unable to attend classes. Poonam Chand said he had lodged a complaint with Ujjain Collector Roshan Kumar Singh. "We were assured justice but no official has come to the village to enquire about the matter," Kamal said.

Gokul Singh Devda, a former Minister and present panchayat secretary, while announced the boycott of the Chaudhary family said the latter had agreed to the proposal of constructing the shrine at the village square but backed out later. He said construction work of around Rs 6 lakh has already been completed. Meanwhile, the Collector said a probe is on into the matter.