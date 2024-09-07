Ujjain: Youth Arrested for 'Making' Beggar Woman Rape Video Viral on Social Media

Ujjain SP Pradeep Sharma (ETV Bharat)

Ujjain: A young man was arrested in the beggar woman rape case, which took place in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. According to the police, the beggar woman was raped in public on the footpath. When the offence was committed, another youth was accused of making a video of this incident and making it viral. After which there was an uproar. The police arrested the accused of rape and were searching for the youth who made the video viral. The youth who made the video viral has also been caught by the police from Nagda.

The accused youth recorded the rape video on his mobile. Police have registered a case against him. The cyber team is investigating the people with whom the youth has worked to make the video viral. Those people will also be included in the list of the accused. The youth who made the video viral is a resident of Prakash Nagar, Nagda in Ujjain district. Earlier also cases have been registered against him under several charges including assault.

How information reached the youth

Following this incident, Congress raised questions on the effectiveness of the government regarding the safety of women. The police identified the youth who made the video by checking the CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity of the incident. They tracked his mobile number and took him into custody from Nagda.

Police recovered the youth's mobile

Giving information about the case, Ujjain SP Pradeep Sharma said, "The person who made the video of this entire act has been arrested by the police from Nagda. The youth's previous criminal record has also come to light. A mobile has also been recovered from him, from which we have recovered the video. Our cyber police team is doing forensic analysis. The people to whom he has sent the video are also being investigated. If this has been done under pre-planning, then action will be taken against him. The accused has been taken on remand and is being questioned."