Ujjain Girl Cracks NDA To Become Flying Officer

Ujjain: An 18-year-old girl from Ujjain has brought laurels to her city by cracking the National Defence Academy (NDA) entrance test. Navya Tewari is the only candidate to make it to the prestigious defence institute from the entire Madhya Pradesh. She is set to join the Indian Air Force (IAF) as a Flying Officer after her training. She had appeared in the NDA examination held last year where 400 candidates were to be chosen from almost four lakh aspirants.

“I am living my father’s dream today. Nothing can make me more proud,” she said while thanking her parents and teachers for the support extended to her to realize her dream.

Navya intends to represent India like Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi who made headlines in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor carried out by the Indian defence forces recently.

Her parents, Navlesh Tewari and Sandhya Tewar,i reside in Nizatpura locality of Ujjain. Navya did her class 12 from Sikar in Rajasthan obtaining 90% marks after which she had appeared for the NDA examination which is among the most difficult exams conducted in the country.

She had faced multiple rounds of interviews spread over five days from January 6 to 10 at Banaras. She was ranked 260 in the all India merit list and was 27th among the girl candidates.

Navya will be reporting for training at the NDA at Khadakwasla in Pune on June 21. After completing her training she would join the IAF as a Flying Officer at Hyderabad to serve the country. “It was my father’s dream. I have cleared the interview from Banaras where he could not clear it during his time,” Navya said.

She explained that around four lakh students appear in the difficult written examination out of which around two lakh are girls. Only 8000 clear the written examination which includes around 3000 girls. After a five days long interview process only 400 make it to the NDA. “There were two lakh girls competing with me and only 20 were to be selected,” she said.

She will be undergoing rigorous training over the next three years. She has a message for the NDA aspirants. “You can also succeed in the first attempt like me. Never leave things half finished. If you have hope, just continue to strive for success and you will achieve it. Whatever you do, do it with sincerity. Aim to do something for India which is your birthplace,” she said.

She further stated that the country cannot be served just by being a part of the defence forces. One can even serve the motherland by making the atmosphere around clean and strong.