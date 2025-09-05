Devotion In Abundance: House In Ujjain Has 8,000 Lord Ganesh Idols

ETV Bharat / state

The house in Moti Bagh near Gudri Chauraha has as many as 8,000 idols of Lord Ganesh in different shapes and sizes in a room. The family of Om Prakash Gupta, who passed away on April 15 this year, said he was an ardent devotee of Lord Ganesha and used to make idols of the Lord with clay every year.

Ujjain: Amid the Ganesh Puja fervour, a family from Ujjain has built a museum for the Lord in their house.

After his demise, Gutpa's family started collecting idols of Lord Ganesha made of various metals and materials in different forms. Gupta had named his residence Shri Vinayak after the Lord.

Shri Vinayak, the residence of Om Prakash Gupta (ETV Bharat)

Every idol in the museum, which is free for all, is unique. The idols are made of crystal, brass, silver, copper, bamboo and wood. The sculptures were brought from almost every corner of the country and pilgrimage sites.

An idol in the museum (ETV Bharat)

Pran, the elder son of Gupta, said, he, his brother Prem and mother Asha have a textile business. "We cherish the memories of our father," he said.

Asha said, said "When I got married, it was a very small house, but by the grace of Gajanand Ganapati, we have expanded it". Shweta Gupta, the younger daughter-in-law, said, "It is because of my father that we have got the good fortune of many Ganeshas sitting in our house today".