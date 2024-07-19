Madhya Pradesh: BJP Youth Leader Shot At In Front Of Police By Retired Army Man

Ujjain: Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) Youth Leader of Madhya Pradesh, Prakash Yadav, was shot early Friday morning at 1 a.m. The accused, identified as SP Bhadoria, is a retired army man, who had a dispute with Prakash Yadav earlier that night in Hamukhedi, which falls under the Nagjhiri Police Station.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Sharma stated that the police had arrived at Yadav's house to investigate an ongoing financial dispute between Prakash Yadav and SP Bhadoria.

Shortly after the police arrived, Bhadoria arrived on his motorcycle with his licenced pistol and fired at Yadav in front of the policemen. Sharma further added that the bullet hit Yadav on the right side of his chest. He is currently undergoing treatment at Sanjeevani Hospital, and is out of danger, but has been kept in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

"The police had reached the spot and were trying to understand the situation at Prakash Yadav's house. SP Bhadoria arrived on his motorcycle and fired from his pistol, hitting Yadav on the right side of his chest. The police took immediate action and chased him away," Sharma said.

Furthermore, the SP mentioned that Bhadoria's elder brother, who is a co-accused in the case, has been arrested, and the police have deployed a team to arrest Bhadoria.

"SP Bhadoria's elder brother, a co-accused in this case, has been arrested. The police have deployed their team to arrest SP Bhadoria." According to the ANI reporter, Prakash Yadav is currently admitted to Sanjeevani Hospital. He is out of danger but has been kept in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).